Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of Ted Lasso.Ted Lasso's third season took many unexpected turns, but no character had quite as unexpected an end as Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham). Ironically, she is also the only one to have a set of predictions at the beginning of the season, which set up her plot. Rebecca visits a psychic named Tish (Emma Davies) at the insistence of her mother (Harriet Walter). Though Rebecca never expects anything to come from it, she agrees to go hoping to get Deborah off her back. Rebecca ends up storming out of the session calling Tish a fraud, leading the audience to discount what Tish said. Yet over the course of the season, the predictions weirdly come true. While they feel like nonsense, the fact that all of them occur in some way, shape, or form has to be more than a coincidence.

The overwhelming evidence suggests that Tish may have actual psychic powers. While Ted Lasso takes place in a world very much like ours, but not exactly, the most obvious difference is the lack of evidence of a worldwide pandemic. But the slightly different universe begs the question: what other things are changed? The answer is that anything could be different. The accuracy of Tish's predictions suggests that Ted Lasso's universe, psychic powers are real. But whether Tish is truly psychic or the predictions only exist to foreshadow Rebecca's season arc, there is no denying that each one turns out to be true. Despite their varying likelihood, all five of these predictions come back by the end of the season in some way or other.

Rebecca and the Green Matchbook

The first of Rebecca's predictions is about a green matchbook, namely the fact that it is special to her. Rebecca finds it odd, but it is the first prediction to come true. She soon receives a green matchbook from the opening party for Sam Obisanya's (Toheeb Jimoh) restaurant. After their shared history, Rebecca wants to read into the prediction. It's not clear if she wants it to be a sign that she's destined to get back with Sam or just that the other predictions are accurate as well. But the matchbook prediction forces Rebecca's skepticism to falter.

The matchbook becomes something she carries around and considers regularly, holding it as Tish said she would. This could be a coincidence, as the matchbook becomes important to Rebecca because of Tish's words. The matchbook's existence may be a coincidence, but its significance is a self-fulfilling prophecy, as she wouldn't have thought twice about it if it weren't for Tish. Still, it does exist and becomes special to Rebecca, like Tish said, so the prediction was true.

What About the "Shite in Nining Amor?"

The "shite in nining armor" prediction is a strange one. This prediction has little else than those words, meaning the fulfillment doesn't require a lot. However, while the phrase "knight in shining armor" is well known, but not used in everyday conversation regularly, and this reversal is something altogether new. So it's really odd that this one comes back later in the season.

Rebecca is shocked to hear those words when she runs into her ex, John Wingsnight (Patrick Baladi), and his new fiancée, Jessica (Victoria Elliott). During their brief conversation, Jessica makes this very distinctive slip. Hearing the words is understandably jarring for Rebecca. Tish gives nothing but the words in this prediction, so the fact that Jessica says the same phrase to Rebecca is enough to consider this prediction fulfilled.

Is the "Thunder and Lightning" Literal?

Tish's third prediction is that she sees thunder, lightning, and Rebecca. This is a fairly generic addition if read literally. Basically, something significant happens in a storm, a very attainable idea. But there is no such moment for Rebecca in Season 3. Still, Tish's prediction does come true in its own way.

This prediction requires looking back to the first episode of Season 2, when Keeley (Juno Temple) and Roy (Brett Goldstein) go on a double date with Rebecca and John Wingsnight. This new relationship is fine but nothing special, and Roy says so. Actually, his exact words are, "You deserve someone who makes you feel like you've been struck by fucking lightning." If this meaning is applied to the prediction, it changes to mean that Rebecca will fall in love, which does happen. Rebecca finds a passionate romance in Amsterdam, which she's left thinking about for months before running into him again in the season finale. Though they have little time together on screen, this is certainly a special relationship for Rebecca and maybe even the lightning Roy described. If that is what Tish meant in her prediction, then it could be counted as coming true.

When Is Rebecca Upside Down and Drenched?

Along with the thunder and lightning came Tish saying she saw Rebecca upside down and drenched but safe. This seems like an odd statement, but the fulfillment is actually pretty obvious. In Amsterdam, Rebecca tumbles off a bridge into a river. Though that kind of fall is scary, she's quickly saved by the mysterious Dutchman (Matteo van der Grijn). Despite the situation, she is not in danger, yet she is drenched and falling head first (in more ways than one). This prediction's fulfillment is undeniable. It's also the most direct of any of them.

Does Rebecca Become a Mother?

The final prediction Tish gives Rebecca is that she will have a family and be a mother. Rebecca longs to have children and sees this as Tish preying on her desires. After getting tested for fertility and receiving discouraging results, she confirms the unlikelihood of this prediction coming true, furthering her anger toward Tish. Yet there are many ways to become a mother.

Interestingly, there are a few ways to read this one. In the finale, Rebecca gets called the matriarch of her club, but there is a more literal interpretation as well. After saying goodbye to Ted (Jason Sudeikis), Rebecca runs into a little girl who turns out to be the daughter of the man she met in Amsterdam. Later, she attends a party with the team, bringing Matthijs and his daughter along. If she were to marry a single father, Rebecca would be a stepmother. This may not be a traditional family, but it makes her a mother all the same. While this doesn't happen in the season, as Rebecca and Matthijs only begin their relationship in the finale, all signs point to this being a possibility making the final, and least likely, prediction a reality.

So Does Tish Have Psychic Powers?

Rebecca doesn't believe the psychic has any real powers, but despite initial skepticism, Deborah does. Ted Lasso is set in a slightly different universe, as seen by the complete lack of a pandemic. Despite the show beginning in 2020, the team never has problems getting people in the stands during matches, nor does anyone wear a mask, suggesting that year in Ted Lasso's universe looked very different (and much better) than our own. So there is no reason that Tish's abilities should be tied to reality.

While Ted Lasso doesn't say for certain, one way or the other, the evidence is there. Each prediction foreshadows an important moment for Rebecca, and perhaps that is the only reason. Yet that doesn't explain the in-world accuracy of these statements. Whatever the case, Rebecca seems to have found a happy ending. The only remaining question is if Tish knew she would or if she's just an excellent guesser.

