Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Ted Lasso Season 3.With only a handful of episodes left, Ted Lasso Season 3 has a lot of plot points to wrap up. The show has taken Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) on a long journey of self-discovery after her divorce, but with the conclusion imminent, her ending is far from clear. Recently, she expressed her desire to become a mother, but that isn't the only thread still open with her. Rebecca has searched for love throughout Ted Lasso, and that story isn't over. Episode 10, "International Break," saw her fully move on from her ex-husband Rupert (Anthony Head), rejecting his attempt to kiss her. While that was a big step for her character, it doesn't mean she's found the love she desires. Yet this moment, and her love affair in Amsterdam, prove that Rebecca is ready to open herself up to love again. The only question is: who will she choose?

While the answer isn't clear, two candidates have formed something of a love triangle. At the end of Episode 10, Rebecca seems to consider two different men: Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) and Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh). Sam's connection to Rebecca isn't new, as they have a history explored in Season 2. However, they broke it off for good reasons. Meanwhile, Ted and Rebecca haven't been romantic, but they have a solid friendship that has grown throughout the series. Both potential pairings have problems they must overcome if it ultimately works out for them. But, with only two episodes left, neither could be fully developed by the series' end. The plot around Rebecca's love life has been dragged out to nearly the show's finale, doing a major disservice to whatever conclusion she gets. Fans may be routing for one or the other, but it all comes down to which story is the best conclusion for Rebecca, and with so little time, the answer may well be neither.

RELATED: Is 'Ted Lasso' Ending With Season 3 or Not?

Rebecca and Sam Have a History

Image via Apple TV

Sam and Rebecca previously had a relationship, though it didn't last long. Season 2 builds their romance, having them match anonymously on Bantr and texting back and forth for a while, not knowing the other's identity. Through these communications, they form a deep connection, yet when they finally meet for a date, it doesn't turn out as they hoped. Despite the initial awkwardness when they realize what happened, Sam and Rebecca start a brief relationship, but it's doomed from the beginning. Still, nearly a year later, Rebecca hasn't fully moved on, as seen in their interactions in Season 3. Plus, when Sam's father, Ola (Nonso Anozie), comes to visit, he and Rebecca's interaction prove Sam has shared some details. Sam even comments about Ola making it awkward, suggesting he may harbor lingering feelings for Rebecca.

Rebecca and Sam had many things working against them, including their age gap and the fact that she is his boss. Yet both are still searching for a relationship, and they get along well. The proven history and the longing looks they've given one another make it hard to discount the potential recurrence of their relationship. Yet they broke off their relationship for good reasons. If Sam and Rebecca reunite, the show needs to deal with these issues, and it doesn't have the time to do so.

Rebecca and Ted Have Chemistry

Image via Apple TV+

No romantic history exists between Ted and Rebecca, but they have an ever-growing friendship. With both individuals having struggled with their own divorce, they've helped each other through it, although Ted wasn't aware he was doing so. Ted brings out the best in Rebecca, and she knows how to talk him off the ledge, giving them a wonderful dynamic that could have easily turned to love. Yet they remain steadfast in their platonic relationship. While the unlikely friendship has progressed steadily over the last three seasons, there hasn't been much in the way of romantic tension. However, Ted and Rebecca's interactions show they are good for each other.

Despite a lack of continuing evidence in the actual show, the Ted and Rebecca pairing has a following among fans — and with their beautiful friendship, it's easy to see why. As Ted is also looking to move on after his divorce, it seems they are in the same place. But Ted's romantic ambitions have been focused on his relationship with Sassy (Ellie Taylor), Rebecca's childhood friend. Though Sassy isn't looking for anything serious, her and Ted's history complicates anything he may have with Rebecca. Additionally, they face the same challenge of Rebecca being Ted's boss. Though Ted and Rebecca's friendship is perfectly above board, any further development wouldn't be simple, and there is limited time to explore the implications of this match, much less show them actually forming a romantic relationship.

Who Will Rebecca Choose?

Image via Apple TV+

Early in Season 3, Rebecca visits a psychic who implies that her love life isn't as dead as Rebecca may think, and Episode 10 indicates that her new love is one of these men. However, Rebecca doesn't seem sure which one. At the end of the episode, Rebecca takes out two objects: a green matchbook and a toy army man. The matchbook represents Sam, as it came from Ola's. The psychic had mentioned a green matchbook, and when Rebecca saw it, she immediately latched on to it. She's carried it around throughout the season, like her lingering feelings for Sam. The green army man symbolizes Ted, who once passed out the toys in Season 1, so assumedly, Rebecca has kept it since then. She considers both objects as if trying to make a choice, but the show doesn't indicate a decision, at least not yet.

With the series wrapping up, it's past time to reveal the answer. The plot line has taken long enough that there will be little payoff for whatever choice Rebecca may make. While both relationships have merits, they face issues that Ted Lasso Season 3 won't have time to explore. So much is going on in the show already, and there is so little time left. This means there likely won't get the time to make a satisfying conclusion for Rebecca's love life if either Ted or Sam wins out.

New episodes of Ted Lasso Season 3 premiere every Wednesday on Apple TV+.