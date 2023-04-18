Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of Ted Lasso.Ted Lasso has become one of Apple TV+'s most recognizable shows. This sports comedy appeals to a wide variety of fans because it focuses on the people rather than the game — and the vivid characters are an essential part of what makes the show great. From the ever-optimistic Ted (Jason Sudeikis) to the gruff and angry Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), the show creates realistic and lovable characters and takes time to explore their depths. One such character is Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham). As the club's owner and a confident, self-possessed woman, Rebecca's character has developed a lot over the series.

Despite Ted Lasso's premise being about AFC Richmond, it has long explored the life of the club's owner outside of work — starting with Rebecca's emotional state after her divorce from Rupert (Anthony Head) and following her as she starts dating again, loses her father, and rekindles friendships. But in Season 3, the audience gets to see a new facet of the character in her desire to be a mother. This plot allows the independent, fearless badass to show a soft, sentimental longing that looks unlikely from where she stands. The emotional storyline also gives a deeper understanding of the character and allows a new side of her to surface.

Of course, knowing Rebecca as the take-action type, it's only natural to believe that she won't let this unfulfilled desire fester, not when she can do something to achieve it. She may be bogged down by her fears, but Rebecca is prone to fighting — and as she has learned to stand up for herself, that is the natural continuation of her character arc. Exploring her desire for motherhood is the perfect direction for Rebecca in Ted Lasso's final season, as it promises big things for her character and moves beyond her divorce.

Related: 'Ted Lasso' Season 3: We Need to Talk About Coach Beard

Past Seasons Have Focused on the Fallout from Rebcca's Divorce

Image via Apple TV+

Rebecca's character has come a long way since the show's beginning, but her arc has focused on her divorce. Ted Lasso's premise even somewhat hinges on the fact that Rupert cheated on her and left her for someone else. When Rebecca earns control over AFC Richmond in the divorce, she attempts to tank it out of revenge, which is why Ted Lasso gets the coaching job in the first place. By hiring an American who knows nothing about the sport, Rebecca intends to destroy the thing Rupert loves — but she sees the error in her ways and has a change of heart.

Throughout Season 1, Rebecca reconnects with old friends and makes new ones, finally beginning the healing process. That trajectory continues into Season 2 when she starts dating again. While Rebecca has no problem getting dates, she struggles to find a meaningful relationship — and when she thinks finally has, Rebecca learns that the anonymous man she was texting is Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh), who is not only much younger but a member of Richmond's team, so their relationship is doomed before it can ever truly start. Expanding beyond her love life, the show also explores her relationship with her parents and the complications of their marriage. Through this, the show offers a look at how Rebecca has defined love from a young age, and it's bleak. Her parents had a rocky relationship, and her father cheated on her mother, giving young Rebecca little faith in marriage. These emotions are brought up with her father's death in Season 2, giving Rebecca another thing to process. All of this accumulates into her worldview and who she is as a character, but it focuses only on her divorce and views on love. In the first two seasons, Rebecca is healing, and her motivation is centered on her ex-husband — yet her desire to have children is unrelated to Rupert. Bringing this aspect of her character into focus finally gives her something new and entirely her own.

Rebecca's Desire to Have a Child Resurfaces in Season 3

Image via Apple TV+

Having a kid of her own isn't a new dream for Rebecca, but it's changed. Initially, she wanted to have a child with Rupert, but he never did. After the divorce, Rupert had a daughter with his new wife, but Rebecca was left alone. Not having children is yet one more dream of Rebecca's that Rupert crushed. However, there are other options. Season 3 has picked up this story thread, moving away from Rupert as Rebecca takes back control of her life. In Episode 5, "Signs," Rebecca has moved on and is looking into other options. She visits a doctor, expecting to learn that it is impossible for her to have a child at her age, but discovers that isn't the case. The doctor suggests they run a few tests, which gives Rebecca hope. However, she gets a call at the end of the episode, and though the words are indiscernible, it seems to be bad news, and Rebecca's emotional reaction makes that clear. Just as she has allowed herself to dream of the possibility again, Rebecca's hopes have been dashed by reality.

While the most recent episode of Ted Lasso Season 3 tells a sad chapter in this story, hope is not lost. Rebecca can still be a mother, even if it doesn't happen in the way she expects. Without a long-term relationship, she has already been looking into non-traditional ways to become a mother, so although her test results have further limited her options, it's not impossible. Without hearing the doctor's news, we don't know how firm the diagnosis is. Assuming Rebecca cannot get pregnant, this journey doesn't have to end. Rebecca could very well pursue motherhood through adoption. Though perhaps not how she pictured it, this would allow Rebecca to become a mother. The show has proven that Rebecca has what it takes to be a good parent. Though seemingly cold at first, Rebecca can be nurturing, as seen in her relationship with Keeley (Juno Temple) and her goddaughter, Nora (Kiki May). As she rekindles her relationship with Nora, Rebecca learns how to meet a child where they are and let them into her life, a skill that would help if she adopted an older child.

However she chooses to chase her dream of motherhood, Rebecca shouldn't give it up. The plot of Ted Lasso Season 3 has expanded her character, giving her a new side to explore and letting her finally move on from Rupert. Hopefully, more will come of this story in the remainder of the show's final season.

New episodes of Ted Lasso Season 3 premiere every Wednesday on Apple TV+.