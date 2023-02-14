Jason Sudeikis returns as the titular Ted Lasso, and it looks like the stress of Season 2 will continue into Season 3.

Gather round, Diamond Dogs! We finally have a release date for Ted Lasso Season 3. A few weeks after the first image dropped—which showed a tense moment between Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) and his former friend and co-worker Nate (Nick Mohammed)—Apple TV+ has revealed that the third season will return on March 15th, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.

In addition to the release date, Apple TV+ also shared a few plot details about what fans can expect from the 12-episode third season. Following the events of Season 2, things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch. The new plot details reveal that the newly promoted AFC Richmond will face ridicule as the media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League. Nate, now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rebecca's (Hannah Waddinghan) ex Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United, and with all of this going on, Rebecca will be once again focused on defeating Rupert. The new season will also see Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) step up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt), while Ted deals with pressures at work and his own personal issues back home. Last, but certainly not least, Season 3 will see Keeley (Juno Temple) navigating life as the boss of her own PR agency.

Notably, the new plot details don't say much about the rest of the cast, which includes Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernandez, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris, and James Lance.

Ted Lasso was developed by Sudeikis, Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Bill Lawrence, with Goldstein serving as a writer and co-executive producer on the series. Sudeikis also serves as executive producer, alongside Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Hunt, Kelly, and Bill Wrubel are also executive producers, along with Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. Jane Becker and Jamie Lee also serve as executive producers.

While it was rumored that Season 3 would be the last season of the fan-favorite series, Apple TV+ isn't billing it as the final season. When filming wrapped on the third season last year, the cast seemed to openly mourn the end of it—which sparked the theories that this could be a final farewell. It looks like we'll just have to wait and see, or perhaps believe that very this special show isn't over yet.

Ted Lasso Season 3 will arrive on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.