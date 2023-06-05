Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the finale of Season 3 of Ted Lasso.One of the most drawn-out plots in Ted Lasso Season 3 has been watching the Roy (Brett Goldstein), Jamie (Phil Dunster), and Keeley (Juno Temple) love triangle continue to evolve, and even after an entire season of teasing it, the finale has still left the storyline unresolved. While certain elements of the story arc were addressed, the plot was dropped halfway through the episode, favoring more time waving farewell to Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and you can’t blame them for doing that. But, if this does turn out to be Lasso’s final season, we can’t but feel that the love triangle’s ending is unfulfilling.

An Unfulfilling End

It wasn’t all doom and gloom for this storyline in the finale, as Roy and Jamie head out to a bar and share a genuinely heart-warming moment. The two reflect on their journey together so far in a scene so beautiful that it made what followed so much harder to watch. As Roy opens up about his continued interest in Keeley, the two quickly revert to their immature selves, climaxing in a fight before asking Keeley herself to pick – wow, imagine Keeley having a choice in this! Obviously, this doesn’t go well, with the ever-independent ex kicking them both out. It’s a great scene that tests the growth of all three characters.

Testing characters is the ultimate climax for any character that has experienced significant growth in TV and film. It’s a way of showcasing how far they have come, tempting them to return to their old ways prior to the story’s events. A great example is in Finding Nemo, where Marlin has to let Nemo go to help Dory and a huge school of fish escape the net of a fishing boat. The scene tests Marlin’s growth, ultimately trusting Nemo with the independence that young adults so desperately need. Applying this technique to Ted Lasso, the test of Jamie and Roy’s characters has been brewing since late in Season 2, where Jamie admitted that he still had feelings for Keeley who was still Roy’s girlfriend at the time. Now, with the boys closer than ever and changed significantly as a result of the Lasso Effect, pinning them against each other serves as the ultimate test for their characters – a test which they both fail!

It’s okay for characters to fail these tests as relapses are a natural part of growth, but the plot point is hardly addressed after that, providing an unfulfilling end to all three of their arcs. It leaves us wondering, just how much more do these characters need to grow before they can move on?

Roy Is Trying to Be Better

A surprise in the Season 3 premiere was hearing that Roy and Keeley had split up for an unknown reason. As the season progressed, that reason became clearer as Hannah Waddingham’s Rebecca continued to remind Kent that he does deserve Keeley and ultimately deserves to be happy. This became a massive part of Roy’s Season 3 character arc.

Starting the show as a character void of conveying any emotion besides anger, Roy Kent has seen a significant amount of growth across Lasso’s 3 seasons. With the Lasso Effect chipping away at his stone exterior, we’ve continued to see Richmond’s new head coach learn to be more transparent with his emotions and accepting of others’ help. In the closing moments of the finale, Roy heads into an appointment with Dr Sharon (Sarah Niles), the Greyhound’s ex-sports psychologist. It’s a sharp contrast to the Roy we saw at the start of the show, highlighting Kent’s character growth.

The finale also features Roy joining the Diamond Dogs for his inaugural meeting with them. Despite refusing to join in on the barking (his panting tongue will have to do for now), Roy received some great advice on how to handle his girl problems, reminded by Higgins (Jeremy Swift) that all he can do is continue to strive for improvement. No human is perfect, but as long as he tries to be better, that’s the best he can do. This is probably what influenced Roy to seek Dr. Sharon’s (Sarah Niles) guidance, reminding him of how in Season 2 Richmond set out to normalize seeking mental health help. So, with all this in mind, just how much more character growth does Roy need to do before he and Keeley can get back together? After 3 seasons of intense growth with this season specifically focused on Kent allowing himself to be happy, why does this storyline remain unfinished?

Jamie Deserves Better

Jamie is another character who has been massively impacted by the Lasso Effect. Leaving behind his immature ways, Jamie has mellowed out, developing leadership abilities and learning the value of commitment. Starting the show as Keeley’s partner, Jamie has grown so much since then, and while he’s definitely transformed into someone deserving of Keeley, one can’t help but feel that his feelings for Keeley are closely connected with the old Jamie. As he’s grown, he needs to learn to let things go. Perhaps that’s where Jamie’s character could go if Ted Lasso was to return for Season 4. Alas, it’s on Keeley to decide, but it’s obvious that her feelings are stronger for Roy than for Jamie.

With Jamie becoming such a respectable character, he deserves a storyline that reflects that, rather than keeping his romantic eyes fixed on a relationship of the past. It’s time that Jamie embarks on something new as the will-they-wont-they storyline is getting old and doesn’t reflect the character that Jamie has become.

Ted Lasso’s love triangle has been carefully plotted since the show began, so it’s odd that it remains unfinished in a finale where every other storyline seemed to reach a conclusion, however temporary it may be. Had it been resolved, the love triangle would feel complete, but now, with it potentially dragging onto a future season or spin-off, it feels extremely drawn out. With Lasso’s future still uncertain, we can only hope that one day we’ll see the storyline come to a fulfilling conclusion, but until then we’ll remain unsatisfied.