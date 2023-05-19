Editor's Note: The below contains full spoilers for 'Ted Lasso' Season 3, Episode 10Apple TV's smash hit sports comedy Ted Lasso is well-known for being a gleefully uplifting series about second chances, but the latest introduction of a potential redemption arc is bound to be a divisive development. Throughout the show's three seasons, we've seen several characters go from completely unlikable into beloved fan favorites (and vice versa). A great example of this is Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster), who is now a loyal best friend to assistant coach Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) after being a snobby and obnoxious brat in Season 1. We've already seen another redemption arc front and center in Season 3 with Nate Shelley's (Nick Mohammed) story, with the disgruntled former employee of AFC Richmond shocking the soccer world by quitting his manager job at West Ham United after an uncomfortable encounter with his boss, Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head).

Speaking of Rupert, he is the last person that anyone expected to get a redemption arc. Still, if the events of Ted Lasso Season 3, Episode 10, are any indication, the series' main antagonist might be getting a second chance. This could also be an elaborate ruse from Rebecca's (Hannah Waddingham) ex-husband to gain her trust and destroy her rising football dynasty.

Is Rupert up to His Old Tricks at the Start of ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3, Episode 10?

Image via Apple TV+

When Episode 10 of Ted Lasso Season 3 begins, we see that Rupert has somehow found his way into Rebecca's private office. It looks like yet another subtle and passive-aggressive way for Rebecca's ex-husband to exert his dominance over her, trying to show that she'll never truly be rid of him. This idea does not go unnoticed by Rebecca, who immediately goes on the defense when Rupert begins putting on that seemingly faux charm. Despite Rebecca's apprehensions, Rupert claims he's only there to "extend an olive branch."

Rupert claims he's only there to invite Rebecca to a summit of fellow football club owners to discuss a new premiere league kickstarted by Nigerian billionaire and spoiled brat, Edwin Akufo (Sam Richardson). Rebecca is still highly suspicious of this sudden change in attitude by her ex-husband and sworn nemesis, especially given that Rupert appears to be in an uncharacteristically good mood after his manager for West Ham United, Nate, just quit his job. Plus, this isn't the first time that Rupert has pretended to be a changed man and stand-up guy, so there's plenty of reason for Rebecca to be skeptical.

Rebecca’s Speech at the Summit Reveals a Side of Rupert We’ve Never Seen Before

Image via AppleTV+

Though Rebecca is still very skeptical as to what Rupert's true intentions are, she agrees to attend the summit of the biggest football club owners in the area. Things don't exactly get off to a great start, as the fellow club owners, all of whom are much older males, make a multitude of problematic and sexist comments toward the AFC Richmond owner. Vulgar as the comments may be, Rebecca has become a fan favorite thanks to her thick skin, and she even makes a few playful jabs at Rupert, to which her ex-husband doesn't take any offense to as far as the audience can see.

After Edwin Akufu tries to butter up the executives with a fully catered meal, the wealthy villain gets down to brass tax. Essentially, the unique football league that he's hoping to found would unite the best of the best players in the sport, effectively functioning as a year-round version of the special international games, which just so happen to be taking place at the time of this meeting. However, there is a very significant catch. The price for attending these games would be far more than what fans already pay for in the current league setting, and Akufu fully acknowledges that this would mean a large portion of fans would be excluded from the games.

This does not impress Rebecca, who breaks out into an extensive rant speaking to how important the sport of football is to millions of people around the world. During her monologue, she makes a point of using a specific example, and it doesn't take long for audience members to realize that the person she's talking about with such admiration is Rupert. Rebecca discusses how Rupert was once a young boy who would sneak into AFC Richmond to see the games, even getting in trouble with the team's security guards, before becoming a successful businessman and buying the team. As Rebecca tells this story, we Rupert seems to be getting rather emotional as all these memories flood back.

Rebecca's speech proves to be convincing, as all the team owners reject the proposal for the new league, much to the dismay of Akufu, who throws food at all of them. Most of the owners are shocked, but Rebecca and Rupert can't help but laugh hysterically at the situation. It's possibly the first happy moment that the two have shared in years, but when Rupert goes in to kiss Rebecca awkwardly, they both amicably part ways.

Rupert’s Chances of Redemption Hinge on His Problematic Relationships

Image via Apple TV+

Before the summit gets started, we see that Nate isn't the only employee of West Ham United who has mysteriously left. Also missing is Ms. Kakes (Rosie Lou), Rupert's assistant with whom he was also having an affair. She has now been replaced by a much more energetic and friendly young woman, but the absence of Kakes is still very perplexing. Given the romantically explicit relationship Rupert had with her, despite being married to a new younger wife and becoming a father to an infant child, the mere absence of the minor character sets up big implications for Rupert's fate in the series.

Perhaps Ms. Kakes learned of Rupert's antics in the previous episode, where he's continuing his cheating lifestyle on a woman he's already cheating with. If that's the case, that could be a clear indication that all of this was another nefarious scheme by the show's most devious character.

Ted Lasso Season 3 is available to stream on Apple TV+.