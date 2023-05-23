Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Ted Lasso Season 3.Ted Lasso is rapidly approaching the end of its third (and possibly final) season. There’s been a growing list of storylines that this season has attempted to tackle with varying success, but one thing that has been absent for much of this run has been the actual gameplay. Richmond AFC has always been at the heart of this story. The players, the coaches, and those involved with the club all have personal narratives that are intriguing, but they all culminate around the pitch. Where Ted Lasso is able to be at its best is when it intertwines what goes on around the team with what happens on the playing field.

As this season has gone on, it’s not as if the matches aren’t being played; in fact, we learned in Episode 10 that the club has been on a 10-game winning streak and two of the more interesting players on the club, Sam (Toheeb Jimoh) and Colin (Billy Harris), are contributing in big ways to those wins. It's a passing remark made on the Soccer Saturday broadcast seen in the episode, but it forced us to realize that we’re really missing out on the actual soccer matches being played.

Related: ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Wasted the Most Time on This

'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Is At Its Best When It Shows Us the Soccer

Image via AppleTV+

Arguably the best episode of the third season has been “La Locker Room Aux Folles,” the events of which were set up a week prior with Isaac (Kola Bokinni) learning of Colin’s sexuality. Rather than show us a scene or two of them conversing about it, what this episode did was use the game to push the story forward, intertwining the Colin and Isaac storyline around something that takes place on the pitch (well, in the stands). Colin had attempted to discuss what Isaac had discovered, but to no avail. We find out what has been going on inside his teammate's head, though, as Isaac is distracted against Brighton. The conflict between the two plays out on the field, and it sets up the moment in which Isaac loses it on a fan who uses a derogatory term.

As Ted Lasso does so well, this episode checked off every box, including showing us a collision of off-the-field storylines with what is happening on the pitch. This eventually leads to a conversation in the locker room and a quintessential speech from Ted (Jason Sudeikis) about caring for Colin and rallying the team around this on-the-field incident. From there, Ted’s speech works wonders as Richmond overcomes a 1-0 deficit to win the match. There’s even a brilliant press conference moment from Roy (Brett Goldstein) that all stems from what we were shown on the field. Episode 9 felt like the most “Season 1” episode of the season, and it was in large part due to the way the writers were able to work in the game being played with the outside storylines.

'Ted Lasso' Season 1 Showed a Lot of Gameplay to Add to the Underdog Story

When Ted Lasso first hit Apple TV+, the thing that was able to captivate us was the goodwill, inspiration, and the general underdog story that was so easy to root for. To highlight all of this, there actually was quite a bit of gameplay shown. The reason for this was to give us an up close and personal look at the on-field struggles and how all seemed lost for this down-on-their-luck club. Ted was a fish out of water in his first season, but, through scenes of him on the sidelines and through his team’s gameplay, his message started to sink in with his players.

Episode 10 of the first season really uses the match going on to tie together everything that had been going on in that season. Throughout the inaugural run, there was the declining play of Roy, the selfishness of Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster), and the team simply being a poor club with little hope. All of those storylines were illustrated through the games, and all culminated in that finale when Roy’s aging comes to light, Jamie actually passes the ball, and Richmond finally has hope even if it was in the face of relegation. Perhaps that’s why the first season, and the second one for that matter, were so focused on the gameplay. One season was spent on their eventual relegation while the second turn focused on their climb back to the Premier League. Season 3 doesn’t have any type of arc like that, besides the brief run that Zava (Maximilian Osinski) had with the club where the games were shown a little more frequently.

We're Still Hoping That Season 3 of 'Ted Lasso' Will Close Out With Some Quality Gameplay

So far, every season has spent a good portion with the club on the pitch to close out its seasons. If this is really it for Ted Lasso, it would seem impossible for the show to hold back on doing what it does best. Getting back onto the field seems important for this show as Episode 10 (granted, its premise was based on the International Break) spent no time with any games being played. There have also been other episodes in Season 3 that have hardly shown any (sometimes even none) Richmond gameplay, including “We’ll Never Have Paris,” when Ted's son Henry (Gus Turner) visits and requests to attend a West Ham game so he could see Nate (Nick Mohammed) coaching. “Sunflowers” is another episode primarily built around the team traveling to Amsterdam for a match, but everything that took place in the city afterward occupied the biggest majority of the episode's screen time.

With two more episodes to go and a lot of storylines to tie up, perhaps the Ted Lasso writers have a way to wrap this all up with actual soccer footage. It looks as though Episode 11 will see the team face off with Manchester City, which bodes well for seeing some action, and hopefully, it will help to illustrate all of these B and C plots going on with the club’s players and their personal lives.

New episodes of Ted Lasso Season 3 premiere every Wednesday on Apple TV+.