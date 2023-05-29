Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Ted Lasso Season 3Ted Lasso has many intriguing characters but doesn’t thoroughly explore each one's history. The most important thing is how they relate to Ted (Jason Sudeikis), and most of them meet him during the show. However, there is one major exception: Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt). While Ted's reason for moving to a new country is clear, Beard came along with no explanation besides the fact that he and Ted work well together. The intelligent and easy-going assistant coach tagged along with his friend, uprooting his life to coach an entirely different sport without the slightest complaint. The two American coaches are an unlikely duo, but they use it to their advantage. Beard and Ted's friendship began long before the series, and they have never wavered in their loyalty to one another. Though Ted treats everyone that way, Beard tends to be more closed off, making his dedication to Ted an eye-catching exception.

While many fans have wondered about Ted and Beard's backstory, the show has dropped no hints. Yet, as Season 3 nears an end, their relationship is finally revealed. Ted, being who he is, was there for Beard in a way few would have been, explaining why Beard was willing to move across an ocean with his friend. Now, Beard can officially be added to the long and ever-growing list of people Ted offered a second chance. Though the backstory is perfectly in character for Ted, it shines a new light on Beard, proving Ted's affinity for second chances is not in vain.

'Ted Lasso' Often Deals in Forgiveness

Ted himself is a forgiving person, and the show has explored forgiveness and redemption through many different stories. Season 1 took Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) from her initial plan to tank the team to a friendly and kind boss. And the show has long detailed Jamie Tartt's (Phil Dunster) slow growth from a self-centered douche into a supportive teammate. Nate Shelley (Nick Mohammed) is next on the path to redemption as he quits his job with Rupert (Anthony Head). In Season 3, Episode 11, "Mom City," the team wants Nate to return to Richmond despite the messy way he left. The entire team seemed to take it as a personal offense when he ripped the "Believe" sign, not to mention the drama between him and Ted as Nate continuously insulted his former boss in public interviews.

But, when Ted hears that the team forgave him, he is ready to do the same. Even Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) can't be bothered by the past. However, Beard is the holdout. Whether out of anger for Nate directly or protectiveness of Ted, Beard isn't ready to welcome Nate back onto the team. Ted gives a short, subtle speech to Beard about how no one should be judged for their actions at their lowest point, and Beard quickly changes his tune, going to Nate's home to offer him forgiveness. The rapid change is a result of Beard's experience with Ted, and he finally opens up to Nate about what happened.

Ted Forgave Beard First

Beard gets little focus in the series, but finally, he gets a moment in the spotlight as he circles back to the beginning of his and Ted's friendship, explaining that he and Ted met in college, playing (American) football together. Neither of them was the best player on the team and spent much of their time on the bench, causing them to get to know each other well. After graduation, Ted got married and started coaching, but Beard took a darker path. He ended up in prison. When Beard was released, he had nowhere to go, so he called Ted, who gave him a place to stay, which Beard repaid by...stealing his car. Ted convinced to police that he had given it to Beard, stopping him from going back to prison. Since then, Ted's kindness continued, getting Beard a job and treating him like family. After such a show of forgiveness that he didn't deserve, it's no wonder that Beard shows Ted such loyalty. With a personal understanding of Ted's extraordinary heart, Beard's willingness to follow him anywhere makes perfect sense. Ted moves to England in a desperate attempt to save his marriage, but Beard goes along for Ted.

Beard has always been a slightly off-kilter, if unassuming, presence on the show, but this backstory fleshes out the character. The dark story certainly brings light to the complexities of Beard and Ted's relationship but doesn't change Beard's character. The point of the story is that Ted's kindness changed Beard's life, allowing him to find a better path. He is the same goofy man that has always been on the show, though perhaps there is a better understanding of him with the history.

'Ted Lasso's 'Les Misérables' Parallel

Even as Beard tells the story, Nate points out the similarities to Les Mis. The story from Victor Hugo's novel about the French Revolution is mirrored in Ted and Beard's past. When the former prisoner Jean Valjean cannot make a living because of his record, a kindly Bishop offers him a place to stay. Valjean repays the kindness by stealing from the man, who lies to make sure Valjean goes free, giving him what he stole and more. Valjean starts a new life, paying that kindness forward when given the chance. Ted and Beard's story is essentially a modernized version of Jean Valjean and the Bishop, which is why Beard jokes that he "stole a loaf of meth," as Valjean was arrested for stealing bread. The biggest difference in the story is that the Bishop and Valjean were strangers, while Ted and Beard knew each other before Beard's arrest. Still, Ted never once judged Beard for his lowest moment, and he urges Beard to treat Nate the same way and give him a chance to redeem himself. Beard recognizes Ted's wisdom, but his forgiveness is more begrudging.

Ted's kindness is perfectly in character, but Beard's past does provide a more thorough view of him. It also stands as proof of the lasting change which Ted can inspire. Though many characters have grown under Ted's watchful eye, there hasn't been time to see how these changes will stick. Beard shows that Ted's kindness can bring about permanent change, which is the beauty of the show. Ted teaches the importance of "being a goldfish" when it comes to your own shortcomings, as well as other's. His complete lack of grudges when it comes to the people who have wronged him creates an environment that allows those around him to forgive each other as well.

