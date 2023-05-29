Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Ted Lasso Season 3The end appears to be near for Ted Lasso. There hasn't been an official announcement by Apple TV+ regarding its most popular show, but plenty of signs from the cast and now Episode 11, suggest that the series may be taking its final bow when Season 3 concludes. There were moments sprinkled in Episode 11 that gave us hints that the end is imminent, but the final conversation between Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) gave us so much information without actually telling us.

In a move that Ted Lasso hasn't really executed previously, the show opted to leave the episode on a cliffhanger. The screen went black just as Ted was about to reveal something to Rebecca, something that we can insinuate centers around his future. We’ll see what officially comes of the moment in the season (or series?) finale next week, but so far, it's a well-planned creative decision that has kept people conversing about it on social media. If this is truly the start of the end, Ted Lasso has delivered more than it could have reasonably expected. Season 3 has had its ups-and-downs, but there has clearly been a through line in the background that has gotten us to the likely final destination.

Is Ted Lasso Leaving AFC Richmond?

If you happened to miss what happened during the fifth episode of Season 3, Ted Lasso offered a look at what could come in the face of Richmond’s early season struggles. There was a conversation between Rebecca and Higgins (Jeremy Swift) where the latter wondered if Ted should be fired if the losing streak were to get even worse. Rebecca shut it down, but it was a fleeting moment that showed where this season could be going.

That moment was later accompanied by another potential out for Ted: leaving on his own terms. This was the episode where he learned that Henry had been acting out back at home. He could feel a disconnect between him and his son and knew he was missing out on being a real father to him. A panic attack eventually begins to bubble to the surface, but it eventually subsides as Henry calls him. Feeling absent in his son's life has only grown larger this season, and this is ultimately what may push Ted over the edge in making a decision about his (and the show’s) future.

The Cliffhanger in 'Ted Lasso's Latest Episode Has Only One Outcome

The “Truth Bomb” has been something fans of the show have seen in every penultimate episode. Usually it's Rebecca telling Ted something major, but Season 3 went a different direction. Rebecca tells him that she can't think of anything major to reveal on the day she always does so. While she feels almost a sense of relief because it means that her life is in a stable position, she's surprised to hear Ted tell her that he has something to share, ending the episode with, "Well that's okay…I got one."

That “one” is very likely something to do with his future, and we can only assume it's about him realizing he's best off being back home with his son. If that's the case, Richmond would be moving on from Ted. However, that doesn't necessarily mean this Ted Lasso world is leaving. The show could always spin out into Richmond’s next chapter — there are certainly enough plot lines that need to be wrapped up — or even follow Ted back to the states as he attempts to make up for lost time. There still isn't any announcement by Apple TV+ about the show’s fate and Episode 12 is listed as a “season finale” and not a series finale, so make of that what you will. Whatever the case may be, the work set out by Season 3 has led to this very moment. It would only make sense that Ted has come to the realization that his family needs him back home, and that he needs to carry out his duties as a father to Henry before it's too late.

The Season 3 finale of Ted Lasso airs on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, March 31.