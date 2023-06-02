Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the finale of Ted Lasso Season 3.There were a lot of ways in which Ted Lasso differentiated itself from other shows in its genre. Its overall positive message, its look at mental health, and how it intertwined so many character arcs into one cohesive story truly gave the Apple TV series a leg up over its competitors. One other way it sought to change things up was in its ability to incorporate fakeouts. There was none bigger than the slow burn of Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham). From Season 1’s earliest moments, these two struck up a bond far more than a typical work relationship between a boss and employee. They confided in one another. They turned to each other in their darkest times. A lot of what they did made it seem like they were destined for a loving relationship before things wrapped up in Season 3.

Instead, what Ted Lasso decided to do was stray away from the usual trope. While many shows like to get their two single main characters together, Ted Lasso used its self-awareness to tease it just enough to keep fans thinking it may happen only to show why it wasn’t important to get these two together in the end. Would Ted and Rebecca have made a fun couple to follow? Of course, but just because two friends are single, it doesn’t mean they have to take that next step. Ted Lasso showed us what a strong friendship looks like, and we should be thankful that Tedbecca never became a real thing.

RELATED: Did 'Ted Lasso' End on a Dream Sequence? Brendan Hunt Weighs In

‘Ted Lasso’ Led Us to Believe Tedbecca Was Going to Happen

Image via Apple TV+

It’s not a coincidence that Ted Lasso gave us enough signals of a possible Tedbecca relationship. In general, the show was pretty clever in giving viewers what they think they need and going in another direction. When Ted was hired at AFC Richmond, it was clear from the get-go that he was just a good-natured person who treated everyone with respect. As a result, we saw Ted routinely bring biscuits to Rebecca every morning once he had the job. Could this have easily been the entry point into something bigger between the two? For many shows, this would have been the start of their love story. After all, it would have been very easy to take these two seemingly in-sync people who shared a common trauma and put them together.

Instead, Ted Lasso used the morning biscuits, along with their witty banter, the frequent truth bomb moments, and the matchbook scene, to show us that not everything has to be romantically charged. Throughout the three seasons, Ted never really got romantically involved with anyone outside a few fun nights with Sassy (Ellie Taylor). Rebecca had a few romantic entanglements, including one with Sam (Toheeb Jimoh) that was totally set up to make fans believe it was Ted on the other side of the dating app. There isn’t a more prime example of how self-aware Ted Lasso was in teasing fans with what they wanted while never actually going there. The incorporation of the Bantr dating app and showing Rebecca speaking with an anonymous account that really seemed at times to be Ted was truly where the Tedbecca hopes took off. When it was revealed that it was Sam, which eventually led to a brief relationship, fans were taken aback. That being said, it was a brilliant move by the writers to keep that storyline interesting while fueling the need for Tedbecca even further.

Ted and Rebecca Are Better as Friends Than Lovers

Image via AppleTV+

What really made it seem like Ted and Rebecca were meant for more than just being friends was their incredible chemistry. Credit to Sudeikis and Waddingham for really selling this because every time they shared a scene, it always felt so personal. The Season 3 finale really showcased this multiple times, including their talk in an empty arena as well as their talk at the airport before Ted’s flight. Whether it was a deep conversation or one where they were joking around, it all felt believable. Ultimately, these two are better off in this same capacity: as friends. Ted Lasso was never about Ted, as he told Trent Crimm in the Season 3 finale, nor was it ever about him finding love. The series wanted to tell a wholesome story, one that showed everyone their value and where they belonged. For Ted, he learned all of that in three seasons, realizing that he needs to be back in the States with Henry (Gus Turner) and also being there for a potential reconciliation with his ex-wife, Michelle (Andrea Anders).

The connection that Ted and Rebecca built was far too strong and valuable to one another to risk damaging it by trying to go the extra mile. Ted helped her get over Rupert just as she did in nurturing him after his breakup. They’re both in better spots in their life because of the other and will continue to serve as that voice of reason and ear to listen no matter how far apart they may be. Ted is back where he feels he belongs – being a father to Henry – while Rebecca’s decision to sell off some of the team was what she needed because running the club was only her way of getting back at Rupert. She now has a smaller stake (though, the majority) because she couldn’t give it all up after the relationships she made there and realizing she really does enjoy it, but this allows her to also continue to find herself. Sure, Tedbecca would have been the easy thing for this series to do. What they did instead was far more difficult to execute but one that delivered a much better payoff. Seeing that not everything has to “go there” and valuing friendships is just as important is a good reminder for everyone watching Ted Lasso.

All three seasons of Ted Lasso are available to stream on Apple TV.