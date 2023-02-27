AFC Richmond can't always get what they want, but they get what they need.

Tell all the Diamond Dogs you know, we've got two more weeks 'til more Lasso! Apple has just dropped the full trailer for Season 3 of Ted Lasso which returns on March 15th to help us all believe just a little bit more in the power of positivity.

We had been given a look at the teaser for the latest season midway through February, which showcased the main characters of the show revealing homemade posters with Lasso's mantra—Believe—written on them, but now we've been given some proper action to get our teeth into.

The new trailer, which features almost no dialogue whatsoever, and is set to the soundtrack of "You Can't Always Get What You Want" by The Rolling Stones, shows the newly promoted AFC Richmond toiling following their return to the Premier League, where they have been tipped to finish in dead last. However, the trailer takes a turn for the better when the winning and unorthodox trio of Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), and Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) get the team back on track.

Image via Apple TV+

There's also an extended look at "the wonderkid" Nate (Nick Mohammed)—the Judas Iscariot of English football—as he gets to grips with his new position as head coach of West Ham United, direct rivals to AFC Richmond, under Rupert, the ex-husband (Anthony Head) of AFC Richmond's CEO Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham). Featured is a grudge match between the two sides, which hints at Ted suffering a panic attack on the sidelines during the tense encounter.

But of course, there's that old Lasso magic. Ted turns up to West Ham's London Stadium with Beard, and his son—draped in Hammers colors—that suggests both mind games with Nate, and just a generally nice thing to do when you support a friend. Good old Ted.

Ted Lasso has been a smash, and a breakout, for Apple TV+. It won the Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series for Season 2, and in doing so, became only the seventh show in history to win back-to-back Emmy Awards. The series has been recognized with an esteemed Peabody Award, a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Award for Sudeikis, three Critics Choice Awards including Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Sudeikis, and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Waddingham—and it swept all the categories in which the series was nominated.

Ted Lasso returns on March 15th. Check out the new trailer down below.