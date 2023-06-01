Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Ted Lasso Season 3

Apple TV's Ted Lasso quickly became the streamer's most popular show. With a feel-good message and plenty of unique characters, it's hard not to fall in love with the series. But unfortunately, it can't last forever, and Season 3 has given every indication of being the last installment. A mere three seasons is short for a show that gained a following so quickly, yet that is likely all the series will get. With the title character (Jason Sudeikis) returning home, the series would struggle to move ahead. Meanwhile, the series concludes with the rest of the characters taking new steps in life, all better off for what they learned from Ted. But as their story goes on, there is still potential for more.

Many people aren't ready to leave the world, and fans have been clamoring for a spinoff. With a large cast, plenty of characters could lead their own show without trouble. The issue would be finding the right story. A spinoff series would need to differentiate itself from the original while maintaining the feel-good nature that fans expect. Finding the sweet spot isn't an easy task, but Ted Lasso's Season 3 finale gives a subtle indication of how a spinoff may work. As it wraps up, the finale includes a montage of what comes next for the characters, providing a glimpse of the future, but two moments in particular stand out. These two things work together to make the best case for a Ted Lasso spinoff.

'Ted Lasso' Isn't About Ted

Throughout the final season, Trent Crimm (James Lance) follows the team, writing about the experience. He names his book "The Lasso Way" after Ted's unique coaching style. The entire team has adopted Ted's ideology, which is why they have become a supportive environment despite early issues with each other. Specifically, Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) and Nate Shelley (Nick Mohammed) have come a long way under Ted's tutelage. Before Ted leaves, he gives Crimm a single note on his book — to change the name because, as he claims, "It's not about me. It never was." Crimm ends up naming it "The Richmond Way" instead. Ted's insistence that the story isn't about him implies that a Ted Lasso-like series can exist without the character. Though the new head coach, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), will handle things differently than Ted, he did learn from the best and can utilize many of Ted's tricks even if he doesn't share the former coach's positive personality.

If the show continues in any way, it would likely be without Ted Lasso himself. His return home seemed permanent, and it should be. But that leaves a new series needing a new lead, or at least a new name like Crimm's book. Ted's humble attitude makes it unsurprising that he refused to be the focus of the book, but the name change may have a deeper meaning. The title change of Crimm's book could symbolize a new series not about Ted, especially if the new show title contains the word "Richmond." While Ted is the show's main character, the most important thing is the impact he has on others, which is ongoing. That legacy can be carried by everyone who interacted with Ted. But even with this indication, a spinoff would need a strong plot.

Richmond's Newest Venture

The Ted Lasso finale gives a small hint of what that could be. In the same montage, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) and Keeley (Juno Temple) appear to be planning a new project for Richmond — a woman's team. The duo is working together again, embarking on a new journey for Richmond. This allows Rebecca to find something she's passionate about and a reason to keep the club aside from destroying Rupert. She makes plenty of money when selling shares of Richmond at the end of the series, and this would be a way for her to use it and help Keeley grow her business at the same time. Both women learned from Ted's leadership style, and their new project could demonstrate that.

This would be a new direction for a spinoff while not moving too far away. Ted Lasso was about fixing the toxic culture of the team, but they never had to start from scratch. With talented players, a loyal fanbase, and a well-established legacy, the team only needed to adjust in order to thrive. But building a team, especially in a league that won't be quite as popular, is a new challenge that would bring a twist to this spinoff. It could deal with a largely new cast but has a chance for familiar characters to pop up. And Keeley and Rebecca's involvement would allow several things set up in the finale to come to fruition. Rebecca runs into the mysterious man she met in Amsterdam and is later seen attending a gathering with him and his young daughter, but how that relationship works out isn't clear. Similarly, Keeley could possibly be on the path of getting back together with Roy, but again, the finale doesn't go too far into it. This spinoff would involve both women and could shine a light on how their personal lives work out while they work on their new endeavor.

How Could These Things Work Together in a 'Ted Lasso' Spinoff?

While Crimm's book title and the upcoming Richmond Woman's team may not be directly related, they indicated the same thing: a Richmond-focused future. Both move the focus away from Ted but keep his philosophy. A spinoff about Richmond's newest team would still be about football, at least to the extent that Ted Lasso was, but it would be different from the original. As the new team learns to trust each other, it could put Richmond's newfound ideology to the test. This would provide a different angle for a new show yet still include the Ted Lasso feeling that fans love.

While nothing has been announced (though Sudeikis does believe there are opportunities for spinoffs), this seems to be the most likely option based on the finale. With two well-liked characters and a unique twist, a show focused on Richmond's newest endeavor would certainly work well. And Crimm's book title only enhances the idea of moving the focus to Richmond as a whole rather than a single character.