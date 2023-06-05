Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the finale of Season 3 of Ted Lasso.There was a curious development that was established in Season 3 of Ted Lasso. For the first two seasons of this Apple TV+ series, Trent Crimm (James Lance) was merely a recurring character, one who often played an antagonistic figure toward Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and the AFC Richmond club as a whole. As a journalist at The Independent, Crimm was not a believer of Ted’s hiring in the beginning. As a result, he sought to prove that the decision to hire Ted was a mistake. The first press conference shows everything you need to know to about how Trent viewed Ted.

Yet, as the series progressed, perhaps the greatest example of how Ted improved the lives of every person he interacted with, was the character of Trent. When Season 2 concluded, he stepped away from his role as the Richmond beat writer at The Independent. This sets him up for Season 3 where he becomes a more prominent character. All of this setup for what was to come for Trent was beautifully crafted, but there was one payoff that failed to come to light, one which would have really validated Trent’s Season 3 journey.

Trent Crimm’s Book Had a Bigger Purpose Than We Saw

We see in Season 3 that Trent was observing Richmond for a purpose. When Ted Lasso decided to give this character more runway, it did so in the form of having him work as a freelance author who was going to document the season with a book on AFC Richmond. It makes sense that someone who has seen Ted go from wanker to winner would write a book about this unbelievable team. After seeing Ted's true colors, Trent changed his tune with the coach, he even became a friend (and a Diamond Dog member).

The book is shown in its full completion (even with a "brief forward" from Roy Kent who despised Trent up until this season) during the finale. The book’s purpose is shown when Ted sees the cover and lets Trent know that “The Lasso Way” should be changed. After all, the book (and the series) was never just about Ted. In a meta twist, the book encapsulates the series. By telling Trent to change the title — now titled 'The Richmond Way' — it's also the series suggesting there’s a life for this show even after Ted’s journey ends. All of this works extremely well for the episode, but there is one thing that was missing that could have really delivered the perfect capstone for Trent’s arc.

A Trent Crimm Excerpt Reading Would Have Been a Perfect End

The fact that the final episode showed the book in its completion and took the time to show us the changing of the titles speaks to the importance of what Trent was doing behind the scenes. One small touch that would have been perfect was including an excerpt from his book. Imagine a montage shown of the cast of the characters Trent has followed while a narration is done by Trent straight from his novel that shows the audience exactly what he learned from this team.

In the past, we were shown the words that he used to knock Ted. His profile on the coach was shown as a way to emphasize his thoughts at the time. This arc could have been successfully brought together and concluded had we heard Trent speak in his own words. We can assume what he now thinks of everyone, but it would have been nice to hear this straight from his book and hear how drastic his perspective on Ted has changed from Season 1 to the end of Season 3.

The omission isn't a make-or-break for the finale. It all came together in the end even with a few hiccups along the way, and it was justifying to see the acknowledgment of his original book title and the reason for the change. Throughout the seasons we've seen many of the characters slowly reveal more about themselves, and Trent is no exception. Just this season we've learned that he's gay and his support for Colin (Billy Harris) was just what he needed at a time when he was struggling with his sexuality. Seeing Trent get the spotlight in Season 3 was something we never would have imagined early on in this series. The writers excelled in ingraining this character into the fabric of the Richmond club, but it would have been nice to see him have a final moment after all that work this season.

