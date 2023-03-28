In the most recent episode of Apple TV+'s hit comedy Ted Lasso, AFC Richmond entered negotiations to land football superstar Zava (Maximilian Osinski) in an attempt to give the soccer club a shot in the arm and to screw over Rebecca's (Hannah Waddingham) ex-husband Rupert Manion's (Anthony Head) team West Ham in the process. Appealing to his ego, she managed to taunt him into spurning not just West Ham, but Chelsea to join the much smaller Greyhounds for the upcoming season. Now, a new Season 3 poster courtesy of the official AFC Richmond Twitter account announced the signing of Zava to the roster.

The poster is stylized exactly like any typical sports signing announcement visual. Zava looks ready to win, arms crossed and looking onward toward a brighter future for AFC Richmond with him headlining it. He's now donning his brand-new uniform and looking like a beacon of hope for fans looking for another reason to believe in this team as they play with the big dogs in Season 3.

Given the dedicated key art and his new role on AFC Richmond, it's clear that Zava will play an important role throughout the rest of Season 3. Like the legendary Zlatan Ibrahamovic whom he's based on, Zava is introduced in the episode "(I Don't Want to Go to) Chelsea" as a showman with a personality some see as arrogant, but with the skill as a striker to rack up goals on opposing teams. Adding a dynamic superstar like that will be huge for Ted (Jason Sudeikis), Rebecca, and the rest of the team as they pursue their Premier League championship dreams, but it'll also be interesting to see how his flamboyant personality clashes with that of the tight-knit group at Stamford Bridge. That's without mentioning the financial cost which is certain to be eye-popping in order to have such a talent around.

Image via Apple TV+

Zava Joins the Beloved AFC Richmond Staff for Their (Maybe) Final Ride

Zava will now lead AFC Richmond on the field through what's expected to be their final season on Apple TV+. Season 3 looks to bring a satisfying end to the magic the breakout comedy series has delivered fans throughout its run. Where Season 2 was largely focused on the struggles of Ted with anxiety, this latest batch of episodes brings the team closer together than ever as they face the pressures of being the clear underdog of the Premier League. Zava will help them with their other goal of sticking it to West Ham United who are their clear number one rival with Manion at the helm and Nate (Nick Mohammed) going full villain in his defection to coach the team.

Osinski is one of the new additions to the cast of the Emmy-winning comedy, joining other returning cast like Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt, Phil Dunster, Toheeb Jimoh, Jeremy Swift, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris, James Lance, and Cristo Fernández. So far, their potential last season together is hitting well with critics and audiences with a Certified Fresh rating of 92% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Collider's own Carly Lane also gave the season an A- in her review, calling it "the small-screen equivalent of a hot cup of tea and a big, soft blanket."

Ted Lasso Season 3 airs its next episode on Wednesday, March 29. Check out the Zava signing announcement below: