This week's episode of Ted Lasso introduced a new player into the AFC Richmond locker room, but, although he might be new to some of the viewers, footy fans would recognize Zava (Maximilian Osinski) anywhere. "(I Don't Want To Go To) Chelsea" brought this new character through one of the most excruciating moments of the footy season, which is the end of the transfer window. Rebecca Walton (Hannah Waddingham) was able to cleverly taunt Zava, appealing to his ego, and cross his negotiations with both Chelsea and Rupert's (Anthony Head) West Ham, finally bringing him to Richmond.

So who's this player with an ego big enough to trade two traditional teams for a smaller one like the Greyhounds? So far, Ted Lasso has rarely dipped its toe in real-life footy, using mostly traditional English teams to fill its pitches with a few references to the real thing. Real narrator Arlo White and commentator Chris Powell, for example, are recurring characters in the series' fictional version of the Premier League, and even former footballers like legends Thierry Henry and Gary Lineker have also shown up once. But what about Zava? Well, the footy fan would recognize that samurai bun and stuck-up attitude anywhere — and still love it.

Who Is Zava’s Real-life Counterpart?

In Ted Lasso, Zava has already achieved legendary status and is seen as a player with tons of experience and skill. These are basic traits for any footballer with a winning profile, so it couldn't be any different for him, seeing as who he is based on. Although we don't yet know Zava's nationality, his real-life counterpart comes from Sweden and is perfectly portrayed in this new episode so far. We're talking about the man, the myth, the legend himself: Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The similarity is already striking just by looking at both players' names — Zava and Zlatan. And, although not confirmed, Zava being known by just a single name (we don't know if first or last) is already a pun on Zlatan. Generally, European footballers are known and referred to by first and last name, or at least a similar combination. Now, "Zlatan Ibrahimovic" surely is difficult to say, especially for narrators trying to convey the emotion of a footy match, but Zlatan is such a legend and iconic figure in the sport, only his first name is enough. There's only one Zlatan, after all.

Currently playing for Italian side AC Milan, Zlatan is a forward striker, meaning his specialty is to score goals. And goals he scores. Some of the most beautiful goals ever caught by TV are his, like his bicycle kick from near midfield against England in 2012. He's the kind of player that's committed not only to his function in the team but also to providing a spectacle for the crowd, with plastic kicks and a strong presence throughout the 90 minutes of the match. He's also one of the oldest players active nowadays, being 41 years old and having played for nine different teams, including Barcelona, Manchester United, and Juventus — which his Ted Lasso counterpart just left, by the way.

He's also always cultivated his flamboyant personality. Some would describe him as arrogant, but Zlatan knows he's a showman, and the crowds like it. Like Zava, he's often referred to himself in the third person, while also giving remarks about his career that sound a little bit far-fetched, like when he left Los Angeles Galaxy saying he "came, saw and conquered," despite not having won a single trophy for the Angeleno side. He does have countless silverware for other clubs, though. All that helped Zlatan build a superstar aura around him, enough to make him outshine even World Cup matches by just being in the stands as he did on Uruguay vs. England in 2014 (something yours truly saw firsthand). Not that the game was bad, but it was excellent. But Zlatan is Zlatan, you see?

What Does a Player Like Zava Bring to Richmond?

Let's be honest, everyone wants a player like Zlatan — I mean, Zava — on their team. The sheer star power is enough to generate tons of publicity and marketing around Richmond, which, for such a small club, is always good. Also, it can't be cheap keeping him around, so the Greyhounds will need all the help they can get, financially speaking. No one plays for free, and Rebecca's taunting him about winning a trophy by himself only works on the footy side of things, not necessarily the financial one.

Speaking of that, Zava's arrival is already showing its impact on the Richmond locker room. When Ted (Jason Sudeikis) announced the possibility, nearly every player loved the idea — who doesn't want to play by Zava's side? Give him assistance for the winning goal. And that, of course, will be a challenge for Ted, Beard (Brendan Hunt), and Roy (Brett Goldstein), because Zava is someone who plays for himself, while Richmond is known for favoring team-building and sharing the ball between the players as much as possible. Tactically speaking, that is sure to create some conflict with the coaches, especially with Ted's affable personality and Roy's crankiness.

But there is one player that wasn't as overjoyed as the rest to hear about it, Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster). Over Season 2, Ted was able to make a positive impact on Jamie, both as a person and as a player. Remember that last pass to have someone else score a goal for the team that Jamie couldn't make before? Now he can. He also improved his attitude in the locker room and became a positive influence on the team, while retaining his status as the star player. Only now, he won't be the star anymore. Zava is sure to cast a large shadow over Jamie, and that will prove a challenge for him, too. Will he be able to make that last pass for the new star of the team? We surely hope so.

In real life, though, a player like Zava — or Zlatan — playing for a small club such as Richmond is nearly impossible, and that's the main difference between the two. Zlatan's smallest club ever was likely his career start at Swedish side Malmö. A few years ago, he accepted the challenge to return to AC Milan and carry the club back to its glory days, a mission he is accomplishing. But Milan is a traditional team, while Richmond is a neighborhood club. Every player of status wants to be surrounded by other quality players, and those are expectations that Zava himself will have to adjust to, too. We know there's a lot of potential in the Richmond squad, that's the whole premise of Ted Lasso. Zava will have to understand that, too, and learn how to be a true team player to adjust.