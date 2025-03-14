AFC Richmond are heading for extra time! After months of speculation, Apple TV+ has officially renewed its Emmy-winning hit Ted Lasso for Season 4, with Jason Sudeikis returning as both star and executive producer, which marks a surprising return for the series that became a global phenomenon and a smash hit for people looking for positivity. While Ted Lasso’s third season ended on what many assumed was a series finale, the new season will continue the story of AFC Richmond, albeit with a new perspective, with Sudeikis hinting that there would be a thematic shift for Season 4 as the upcoming episodes of the series would focus more on taking risks and embracing the unknown.

"As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap'. In Season 4, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be."

Apple TV+ Head of Programming Matt Cherniss also stressed how much the show’s ongoing cultural impact was a factor in bringing it back onto the pitch: "Ted Lasso has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fanbase all over the world, and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion, and unwavering belief," Cherniss said. "Everyone at Apple is thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show."

Who's Returning for ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4?

Season 4 will bring back several key creatives, along with some new additions behind the scenes. Jack Burditt (Modern Family, 30 Rock) joins the show as an executive producer under a new overall deal with Apple TV+. Other executive producers include Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, and Bill Wrubel, with Brett Goldstein continuing as writer and executive producer.

Sara Walker and Phoebe Walsh return as writers and producers, with Sasha Garron co-producing. Julia Lindon will join the writing team, while Dylan Marron serves as story editor. Bill Lawrence remains as executive producer under Doozer Productions, which is producing the series alongside Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television. As for the cast members, nothing else has been confirmed as yet, but we do know that Nick Muhammad canceled a stand-up tour in order to head to LA for what was assumed to be filming, prior to the fires that ravaged the city. More news is expected soon.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates, and remember: BELIEVE.