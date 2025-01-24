With 13 Emmy Awards to its name in only three seasons, few shows have as full of a trophy cabinet as Ted Lasso, the Apple TV+ Original starring Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham. There have been talks about bringing back Ted Lasso for a fourth season, but everything surrounding a potential renewal has been incredibly hush-hush, with most new information being teased from stars without any official confirmation from Apple. One of the performers who helped make the first three seasons of Ted Lasso such a hit was Cristo Fernández, who plays Dani Rojas. Rojas' famous "Football is life!" saying became one of the show's most lovable and repeatable phrases, and during a recent interview with Screen Rant, Fernández was asked how he would feel about returning to play Dani in a potential Ted Lasso Season 4, and his answer will tug at your heart strings:

"I would love to see Dani. I recently did a campaign for State Farm where I played Dani Rojas with Patrick Mahomes and Jake from State Farm. And even though it's a short thing to do, I just had a great time. Ted Lasso has meant so much to me, not only to me as an actor, and having more opportunities and work, but just a message that has spread to so many fans around the globe. I'm sure to you too. Football is life has meant so much to so many people. I am just forever grateful with that. And again, I don't have the decision. If you ask me, I want to be back. I will just do it for free. I don't care. I just want to be part of that because at the end of the day, that's what we do. I'm developing my film company, Spectrum X Films and with my sister Paloma Cinco. We have now some movies in cinemas. So if you happen to come to Mexico, you can watch them. If not, hopefully soon. But I just hope that with my work, I can inspire so many people just the same way Ted Lasso has inspired so many people. And I hope there's more. I hope there's more Ted Lasso. I hope there's more Dani Rojas. I think what I've learned the most from Dani is that life is complex, life is complicated. There's, you cannot only be happy. There's also black and white, there's light and shadow. But regardless of what happens, I think it's always important to know why you do certain things and remind yourself of the passion while you do certain things. And Dani is always passionate about a game. He embraces his life with the joy and reminds us of that kid we all have inside us. So if I have a stressful day, I try to remember the positive aspects of why I do what I do. And Dani reminds me of that. Unless Dani's playing for the national team, then he gets angry. That's some of the lessons I've learned from Dani."

The reason people fell in love with Dani Rojas is the same reason so many people fell in love with Ted Lasso: he's relatable. Dani serves as the perfect reminder of being a kid growing up and feeling like nothing else mattered in the world except the sport or hobby you were invested in at the time. He put his heart into his craft and cared not only for his success, but also for seeing his teammates perform well, which is an attitude that the world could certainly use more of. If the whispers about Ted Lasso Season 4 are true and the show is indeed bringing its stars back for another outing, it would be disappointing if Dani Rojas didn't have a place in the new AFC Richmond lineup.

What Other Projects Has Cristo Fernández Been In?

Fernández most recently appeared as Pablo and Juan, stars of the soap opera Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik is watching in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and he also reprised his role as the bartender in Venom: The Last Dance after previously appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Rojas also voiced the Transformer Wheeljack in the 2023 action flick, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and he's been tapped for several roles in upcoming projects such as Las Tres Sisters and Holy Molé.

Ted Lasso Season 4 has yet to be officially confirmed by Apple, and it does not yet have a release date or window. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the show and watch all three seasons of Ted Lasso on Apple TV+.