It seems like AFC Richmond might be heading back onto the pitch sooner than expected. Nick Mohammed, who plays the Jose Mourinho-coded Nate Shelley in Ted Lasso, has sparked massive speculation about the Apple TV+ comedy’s long-rumored fourth season. Fans are buzzing after Mohammed shared a cryptic video on social media, teasing an exciting project that has interrupted his comedy tour. Wonder what that could be?

In the video, Mohammed, in character as Mr. Swallow from his Show Pony tour, explained that several of his tour dates had to be rescheduled due to “some filming I have not been able to shift for love or money.” While stopping short of outright confirming Ted Lasso's return, he held up the iconic “BELIEVE” sign from the series, further fuelling fans' hopes.

“I cannot say what that filming is. But it will be announced shortly. In the meantime, I would really appreciate if people just didn’t speculate as to what they think it might be. The last thing I want is for people to be going mad.”

As you can imagine, fans haven't taken too long to jump all over Mohammed's little tease, although it doesn't require investigative abilities like that of Trent Crimm, Independent, to figure out what's going on. Despite Season 3 airing its presumed finale in early 2023, neither Jason Sudeikis nor co-creator Bill Lawrence officially called it the show’s swan song.

So, Are We Getting More 'Ted Lasso'?

Lawrence hinted at the possibility of more Ted Lasso episodes in an interview with Deadline last year, stating that the future of the show lies squarely in Sudeikis’s hands. “Jason Sudeikis is the voice, heart, driving factor behind the show, not only professionally, but on a personal level,” said Lawrence. “The only sure bet in Hollywood is that nobody involved with Ted Lasso will ever, ever speak about it until Jason makes his decision of who he wants to talk to and what he wants to tell.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Warner Bros. Television picked up the options for several key cast members, including Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), and Jeremy Swift (Higgins), following the Season 3 finale. Juno Temple (Keeley) was also reportedly in negotiations to return as of August, leaving the door wide open for more.

