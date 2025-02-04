Fans of Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso are still holding up their 'Believe' signs for a fourth season, but no official information has come out on that front. Despite this, one of the show's stars, Juno Temple, has still expressed hope and an interest in continuing the story of the quirky American football coach turned U.K. soccer manager. However, there is one caveat: Temple would want to return for a Ted Lasso continuation, not a spinoff of her character Keeley.

"I've heard the kind of stunt version of, yeah, potentially, it sounds like there might be a Season 4," Temple told Entertainment Weekly in an interview. "I don't know when. I don't know exactly who, what, why, where, but I think it sounds like those cogs are turning." But the idea of a Keeley-based spinoff isn't something that seemed to excite Temple, as she added:

"The idea of a spinoff with Ted Lasso is a complicated one for me, because it so feels like a team that I don't know if I would want to do a spinoff. I don't want to be a part of it if everybody else isn't. It's a team. It's a real team!"

As for what would take place in Season 4? Season 3 ended with Keeley presenting AFC Richmond owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) with a proposal to create a women's club — something that Temple would be open to taking further. "I haven't thought about that, but I think that's definitely something I would find to be a great journey for Keeley and also for Rebecca, you know?” Temple said. "And I think, also, women's football is something that is so exciting — especially in England, we've been doing so well — but I think it's something that ... I don't know, who knows? It would be a great storyline."

'Ted Lasso' was Highly Acclaimed

Close

Ted Lasso starred Jason Sudeikis as the eponymous football coach. In Season 1, he is given an offer to move to the U.K. and coach AFC Richmond, a failing, downtrodden soccer team — despite knowing nothing about the sport. Rebecca initially hires him to destroy the club's reputation for good, knowing that it would hurt her ex-husband Rupert (Anthony Head). However, as Ted's lovable personality grows and he begins to bond with the club, Rebecca and the team earn a newfound respect.

The show, which also starred Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Jeremy Swift, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, and more, received critical acclaim, with some calling it one of the best shows of the 2020s so far. Season 1 garnered 20 Emmy nominations, making it the most-nominated first season comedy in the history of the awards show. It won the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2021 and 2022, and also earned a slew of Golden Globe awards and nominations.

All three seasons of Ted Lasso are streaming on Apple TV+ now.