It may be time to put the shortbread biscuits back in the box. After much back and forth ahead of the end of Ted Lasso Season 3, it looks like the series has come to a close. Series creators have, so far, been mum on whether a potential fourth season could be in the cards. However, Apple TV+ sparked some hope for a potential Season 4 for the series in a tweet containing an image from the end of the third season which hints at a potential continuing storyline.

But series star Phil Dunster, who plays Jamie Tartt, seems as "in the dark" as the rest of us on the show's uncertain future. At the Emmy's FYC event via The Hollywood Reporter Dunster said, "It's wonderful that people care. It's one of those things where if there was to be anything more — which I don't know, nobody knows if there will be — so long as it's done with integrity that's the thing that everybody cares about." Dunster continued, however, noting that continuing series for the sake of it is not his aim. "No one wants more for the sake of it," he said. He continued, saying that "...there's enough TV around. And I know that Jason [Sudeikis] and [writer] Joe [Kelly] and Brendan [Hunt] and Bill Lawrence, they will only do it if they feel like it's the right thing."

A Few Spin-Off Possibilities

Jeremy Swift, who played the lovable Leslie Higgins was no more encouraging about a fourth season. However, he did raise the possibility of potential spin-off series saying, "I don't know about any more seasons blah, blah, blah, but you can see that there is potential for other things." However, his statements weren't committal, and he noted that the ending of the series is "... great that even if it doesn't go anywhere, you can see that those characters aren't just going to stay where they were, they're going to move on. That's an incremental part of how the show has always moved ahead, it's always moved the characters ahead and it did that even in the last episode."

Ted Lasso originally premiered in August 2020 and proved to be a breath of fresh air and un-erring positivity in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The series follows American football coach Ted Lasso (Sudeikis) who is hired to coach an English Premiere League soccer team. The series featured a lovable and intertwined ensemble cast that quickly garnered a devoted audience. Season 3 of the series saw Lasso stepping away from his role as coach to return home to Kansas. Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) stepped forward as head coach, with Beard (Hunt) and Nate (Nick Mohammed), assisting. All the while, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) and Keeley (Juno Temple) are busy creating a women's team for Richmond.

So it looks like Ted's story is over, but only time will tell what's in store for the other characters. All episodes of Ted Lasso are now streaming on Apple TV+.