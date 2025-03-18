With Ted Lasso officially renewed for Season 4, casting is now underway—but not just for new characters. The beloved Apple TV+ comedy is making a key recasting change before production begins. According to a report by Deadline this evening, it seems like the show is searching for a new actor to portray Henry Lasso, Ted's (Jason Sudeikis) 12-year-old son. Previously played by Gus Turner throughout the first three seasons, Henry was mainly seen through FaceTime calls with Ted, as he remained in Kansas with his mother, Michelle (Andrea Anders), while Ted was over in London coaching AFC Richmond, Of course, the series ended with Ted leaving the club and returning home to Kansas, where Henry ran to greet him.

Apple and Ted Lasso producers Warner Bros. TV have not commented on the reason behind the recasting, but it could be due to the character’s expanded role, or it may be down to the show's relocation to the United States. Turner, the previous incumbent, is based in the United Kingdom and with the series shooting across the pond, it might make more sense for the show to cast an older American actor, and perhaps one more skilled with a soccer ball given Henry's supposedly expanded role.

What Do We Know About 'Ted Lasso' Season 4?

Beyond the recasting, few details about the new season have been confirmed. As reported by Deadline, Season 4 will focus on Ted coaching a women's team, and, of course, he'll end up back with AFC Richmond in some capacity. Also returning to the series are Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins) while Juno Temple is in negotiations to return as Keeley. Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) has yet to finalize an acting deal but continues to work on scripts alongside Sudeikis and Goldstein, while Nick Muhammad will also be returning. It remains unclear whether Henry will stay in Kansas or move to the U.K. to be with his dad, but his father’s return suggests that their dynamic will continue to play a meaningful role in the series.

We also know that Season 4 will bring back several key creatives, along with some new additions. Jack Burditt (Modern Family, 30 Rock) is joining the show as an executive producer under a new deal with Apple TV+. Other executive producers include Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, and Bill Wrubel, with Goldstein also continuing as writer and executive producer.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the future of Ted Lasso.