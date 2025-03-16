Well, after two years of ambiguity, it's official: Ted Lasso will, in fact, be returning for a fourth season. As someone who used to count down the minutes until each episode of Season 2 would drop, you would think that I would be thrilled. Instead, though, after Season 3 and the significant amount of time that has passed since it was released, I have to admit that I don't want Ted Lasso to come back. As it stands, with the information that we know so far, Season 4 of Ted Lasso is set up to be very different from the first two, and likely even from Season 3 (which already had a major tonal shift that I didn't like).

As Jason Sudeikis revealed on the New Heights Podcast, Ted Lasso (Sudeikis) is now going to be coaching a women's soccer team instead of AFC Richmond, which will bring some major casting changes. It feels like the Apple TV+ series has already said everything that it needed to, and I don't see a clear reason for bringing it back for the upcoming fourth season. After all, Ted Lasso's third season wrapped up with a pretty definitive conclusion, albeit one that I didn't like. Ultimately, I've thought a lot about this, and it's with a heavy heart that I beg Ted Lasso to leave this dead horse alone.

At its Best, I Absolutely Adored 'Ted Lasso'

Allow me to set the scene: since Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) hired Ted, she has been hiding the fact that she's actually been working against him the whole time, so that she can destroy the team to stick it to her ex-husband, Rupert (Anthony Head). Near the end of Season 1 of Ted Lasso, Ted and Rebecca go to the Crown & Anchor for a business meeting with the Milk sisters. Rupert shows up in their place, revealing that Bex (Keeley Hazell) bought their shares, and that he will now be sitting in the owner's box at every Richmond match. Rupert challenges Ted to a game of darts, and Ted says that if he wins, Rupert can't sit in the box with them. Ted then gives a powerful speech about how people have underestimated him his whole life, citing the "Be curious" quote that is now associated with the series, before beating Rupert at darts.

This scene, better known by fans as "the dart scene," perfectly encapsulates everything that I once loved about Ted Lasso. It was, for a long time, a classic underdog story that portrayed kindness as a bold and even radical strength. It also wasn't sappy or toxic in its positivity; Rebecca's sabotage plan, Roy's (Brett Goldstein) sarcastic wit, and Jamie's (Phil Dunster) character arc helped to balance out the show. The first season was incredible, and although the second season lacked the same clear structure, it challenged Ted to face his past in a really compelling and meaningful way. This was primarily due to the introduction of Dr. Sharon Fieldstone (Sarah Niles), who gently pushed Ted to finally talk about his father's death.

Season 3 of 'Ted Lasso' Left a Bitter Taste in My Mouth

Did Ted Lasso have problems before Season 3? Yeah, a few. Most notable was the deeply uncomfortable romance between Rebecca and Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh). Now, I don't need fictional romances to be perfectly moral, but this was portrayed without any nuance. None of the other characters ever really questioned the power dynamics at play, and Rebecca never dealt with any repercussions for this relationship. Beyond this, though, Ted Lasso really was worth the hype. I loved the storylines that were set up at the end of Season 2, particularly with Nate (Nick Mohammed) betraying Ted by publicly leaking information about his panic attacks, then leaving Richmond to work with Rupert.

However, it would be an understatement to say that Season 3 of Ted Lasso didn't stick the landing. One hill that I will die on is that if a TV show starts out as a half-hour comedy series, then it should commit to that for its whole run, even when certain episodes are heavier and more emotional (some shows that did this particularly well in recent memory include BoJack Horseman and Fleabag). The nearly hour-long episodes of Ted Lasso really frustrated me in the show's most recent season, along with some bizarre plot choices, including giving Roy and Keeley (Juno Temple) an off-screen breakup, then putting them back into a weird love triangle with Jamie that ended in all of them single. It also didn't address serious topics with the same nuance as before, and had a number of "special episodes" where its heart was in the right place, but where the storylines felt more like teaching lessons than storytelling.

This is not to say that I didn't enjoy any part of Season 3. I loved the comedy duo of Roy and Jamie, as well as Colin's arc of coming out to the team and to the public. It just felt like Ted Lasso spent too much time on new storylines, instead of wrapping up the old ones. Nate's redemption arc came way too easily, and his character was essentially reduced to a romance with Jade (Edyta Budnik) and a storyline where Rupert became a cartoonish villain. Beard (Brendan Hunt) married Jane (Phoebe Walsh), even though she was always very controlling of him — and Ted didn't even attend the wedding! This brings us to my main issue with the Season 3 finale, which was that Ted just up and moved back to Kansas, in a very disappointing way that felt like it took back a lot of his character development.

Ultimately, I Just Don't See the Purpose of 'Ted Lasso' Season 4