In news that's so shocking, it feels like it should be illegal, Ted Lasso fans can finally start celebrating. The much-anticipated fourth season of Apple TV+’s beloved football comedy is beginning to take shape. According to an exclusive report just released by Deadline, Warner Bros. Television has officially picked up the options for three of the series' original cast members: Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift.

Waddingham, who portrays the indomitable Rebecca Walton, Goldstein, the gruff yet loveable Roy Kent, and Swift, the ever-reliable Leslie Higgins, are all set to return to AFC Richmond. Securing these key players paves the way for what could be a monumental Season 4, with early production rumoured to start as soon as 2025.

While the studio is making strides with the UK cast, there's still work to be done with the SAG-AFTRA contracted members. This includes Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Juno Temple (Keeley Jones), and Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard). With these negotiations just beginning, it’s clear the gears are turning to bring the whole gang back together.

Will 'Ted Lasso' Actually Return for Season 4?

The biggest question mark has always hovered over Sudeikis. From the beginning, he envisioned Ted Lasso as a three-season arc, but the overwhelming success of the show left many hopeful that he would reconsider. His involvement has been the linchpin in whether or not the show would continue. The fact that Warner Bros. is moving forward suggests that Sudeikis might have found the inspiration for another season, much to the relief of the show's global fanbase.

Since its debut at the height of the pandemic in 2020, Ted Lasso has become more than just a show — it’s a cultural phenomenon. The series’ mix of humour, heart, and relentless optimism resonated deeply with audiences, turning it into Apple TV+’s flagship series during a difficult time for the world. The accolades speak for themselves: 13 Emmy Awards, including two consecutive wins for Outstanding Comedy Series, along with acting trophies for Sudeikis, Goldstein, and Waddingham.

Season 3 wrapped up in May 2023 with many storylines finding closure, including Ted's emotional return to Kansas. But the potential for more stories, such as Rebecca and Keeley’s hinted partnership in starting an AFC Richmond Women’s Team, left the door wide open for future developments.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

As fans eagerly await further updates, the prospect of a new chapter for Ted Lasso and the AFC Richmond crew is looking brighter than ever.

Watch on Apple TV+