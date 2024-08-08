The Big Picture Ted Lasso was intended to end after its third season, wrapping up storylines conclusively.

Time has passed, and no official announcement has been made about a potential fourth season.

The ambiguity of Ted Lasso's ending is detrimental to audience support for more seasons.

In the dark months of 2020, Ted Lasso emerged as an unexpected beacon of light for TV fans everywhere. The Apple TV+ series stars Jason Sudeikis as the titular Ted Lasso, an American football coach who transforms a Premier League football team through his compassion and relentless optimism, as well as Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, and Phil Dunster. In its three-season run, the series would go on to win 11 Emmys, including Best Comedy Series for its first two seasons.

The original design for Ted Lasso was a three-season series, something the show's creators and writers have stated repeatedly. However, there has never been an official announcement made by Apple TV+ nor by the showrunners that Ted Lasso would end with its third season. This has left the show in its own state of limbo. Recently, rumors of a fourth season have resurfaced based on comments made by series cast member Moe Hashim. Despite how beloved our favorite mustachioed Kansas coach is, Ted Lasso does not need a fourth season, and continuing the series could do more harm than good.

‘Ted Lasso’ Has Already Wrapped Up Its Storyline

As mentioned earlier, the creative team behind Ted Lasso had originally stated that the series was meant to be only three seasons. With this in mind, the Season 3 finale basically wrapped up all of its major storylines. Ted decides to step down as manager of AFC Richmond to move back to Kansas and be there for his son, Henry (Gus Turner). In the wake of this decision, the people around him make their own plans for the future. Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) stays behind and marries his on-again, off-again girlfriend Jane (Phoebe Walsh). Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) has been accepted to play for his home country, Nigeria. Roy Kent becomes Richmond’s new manager, with Beard and Nate (Nick Mohammed) still on his coaching staff. Keeley is thriving in her career with her PR firm and a newly single lady (since she turned down both Roy and Jamie); plus, she presents a proposal to Rebecca to start an AFC Richmond women’s team. Speaking of Rebecca, she decides to maintain her ownership of the club while selling 49% of it to the fans. Rebecca even reunites with the mysterious Dutchman (Matteo van der Grijn) she met while in Amsterdam, and the two begin a relationship.

By all accounts, the Season 3 finale, “So Long, Farewell” treats the ending as a definitive conclusion for the series. Thanks to Ted’s impact, every person he has interacted with is now in or working towards a better place than they were before Ted hopped off the plane at Heathrow Airport. Ted’s legacy isn’t about winning the whole f—kin’ thing (In fact, AFC Richmond ends their season in second place); it's about leaving AFC Richmond with a little more belief and kindness than when he initially arrived. Every character, minus Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head), gets their happy endings with Ted, as well as their happy beginnings without him, so why should the show mess with that wrap-up?

Time Has Not Been on 'Ted Lasso's Side Since Season 3 Concluded

The third season of Ted Lasso aired a little over a year ago. At the time, the twelve-episode season was not met with the same praise as its previous two seasons, and in the time since, the pitfalls of the season have become more glaring. Keeley Jones spent more of the season hopping in and out of relationships rather than exploring herself as an individual for the first time. Similarly, much of Nate’s redemption journey in Season 3, from betraying Ted to returning to the AFC Richmond coaching staff, happens off-screen; the audience never sees Ted, Beard, Roy, or the rest of the team, for that matter, discussing the topic of bringing him back. At times, Season 3 was bloated with plot and failed to develop its characters in meaningful ways. Awards aren’t always an indicator of quality, but it is rather telling that the final season of Ted Lasso didn’t score the same level of recognition as its predecessors.

Another major factor that has been working against Ted Lasso’s favor is the ambiguity of its ending. At the time of the Season 3 finale, rumors swirled that the world of Ted Lasso would continue on through spin-offs of different characters. However, nothing was made definitively clear by Apple TV+ or the creative team of Ted Lasso. Part of this was due to the WGA and SAG strikes that were underway at the time, which barred its members from commenting on struck work. Even after both guilds reached agreements with the studios, no confirmations were given about the ending nor the future of Ted Lasso. Enough time has passed without news that most viewers have taken the original remarks about three seasons to heart and have since moved on. Remaining vague about the ending of Ted Lasso has proven to be a detriment to audience support for more seasons.

Over its three seasons, Ted Lasso reminded the world about the power of kindness and to “be curious, not judgmental.” While the third (and currently final) season didn’t hit the high marks the previous two did, its ending made a point of closing the book on Ted’s tenure at Richmond. Yes, some narrative threads could be explored for the rest of the characters, but given the amount of time passed since Season 3 and the decision to remain vague about the ending, the excitement at the prospect of more has waned. Plus, a fourth season of Ted Lasso runs the risk of exacerbating the same problems, and thus, potentially further damaging its show's legacy. Ted Lasso chose to hang up his whistle professionally so he could tend to his personal life, leaving AFC Richmond on a high note. Likewise, Ted Lasso had a great run, and it’s OK for the show and its viewers to move on. Onward, forward.

