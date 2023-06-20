Apple TV found great success surprisingly when Ted Lasso spawned something far more significant than they could have imagined. For three seasons, Ted Lasso was able to tap into something not many shows were able to with its overall positive and uplifting message. Even when the show would tackle more serious issues, there was always a full circle moment that kept it within the confines of what made the series so well-received. With the third season wrapped up, this should be a moment in which fans either appreciate the entire run as a whole or begin to theorize about what this show could look like without Jason Sudeikis as the titular character. Instead, Apple’s uncertainty and unwillingness to commit one way or the other to a fourth season is changing the narrative in a way that is slowly taking away from the show’s legacy.

All of this is unfortunate because Ted Lasso became a cultural phenomenon for the opposite reason. While everything around the world was closing in amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Ted Lasso was able to take all the uncertainty going on in the real world and provide an escape for its viewers where uplifting storylines were in high demand. Now, Ted Lasso has become the opposite in that all the surrounding questions are creating more drama than needed, and it's now becoming a bigger story than the show itself.

The ‘Ted Lasso’ Cast Keeps Having to Avoid The Subject

As is the case with any popular show, the series’ cast has become very active in the media circuit. From Sudeikis to Phil Dunster and Hannah Waddingham, whenever one of these actors is in front of a camera or on the other side of a Zoom interview, it’s impossible for them to avoid being asked about the show’s future. With each answer comes the same old avoidance as each person attempts to sidestep the question by talking about the show’s impact and how the reception has allowed Ted Lasso to become so in demand. This may be nitpicking, but it’s not the best look on behalf of the show when its cast has to continually be asked this question, and even they aren’t 100% sure what is going on.

Someone out there actually knows what the plan is. Whether that’s just Sudeikis and those in the writers' room, such as Roy Kent actor Brett Goldstein and Coach Beard actor, Brendan Hunt, there’s a small group that is well aware of what is going on. It’s now reached the point where it’s become necessary for this uncertainty to be cleared up if only to get the narrative back to what it should be, which is how great of a show Ted Lasso is.

Social Media is Only Concerned About The Future of ‘Ted Lasso’

There's a saying that any type of press is better than no press and while that may be true, the constant talk around social media centering on the future of Ted Lasso has taken away from all the good in the show. There are a few reasons for this. We've been told that Ted Lasso always was meant for three seasons, this has been brought up by Sudeikis himself. The fact that that's public knowledge means the Season 3 finale is more than likely where this whole thing was meant to be. While that finale proved to be a well-done farewell for Ted, it also should have served as a sendoff to the entire cast. This isn't even to say that the Season 3 finale has to be the end for all of these characters, it's just acknowledging that the Ted Lasso part of this story has come to a close. Years from now there can always be another series highlighting something around the AFC Richmond club without it taking away from the legacy of Ted Lasso.

Now what's happening is the chatter around social media is solely focusing on a hypothetical fourth season and whether it'll happen or not. One user posted on Twitter, “I’m telling you right now, if they bring Ted Lasso back for season 4 without Jason Sudeikis I’m not watching it. His struggles and how he took on situations with an unrelenting positive outlook made the show. There isn’t another character on the show that did that. Nope.” This ultimately shouldn't be the conversation in the wake of the finale. By this point, it should be confirmed one way or another that it is or isn't happening. Ted Lasso is built on its goodwill and inspiration, but right now, Apple TV isn’t offering any of that by keeping everyone in limbo. The longer this remains a question the more that is taken away from the Ted Lasso series as a whole.

