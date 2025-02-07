After months of uncertainty surrounding the future of Ted Lasso, a new update from Juno Temple has sparked renewed excitement, and sent fans rushing back to Apple TV+ for a rewatch. The series has surged back into Apple’s Top 10, currently sitting at No. 5 on the platform, which is a pretty remarkable feat for a show that hasn’t aired a new episode since Season 3 wrapped in 2023. But, as mentioned, the timing of Ted's journey back into the top ten doesn't seem to be a coincidence.

The timing of this resurgence lines up with Temple’s recent comments about Ted Lasso’s next chapter. “I’ve heard the kind of stunt version of, yeah, potentially, it sounds like there might be a season 4,” Temple told Entertainment Weekly recently. “I don't know when. I don't know exactly who, what, why, where, but I think it sounds like those cogs are turning.”

What Will Season 4 of 'Ted Lasso' Be About?

While no official announcement has been made, speculation suggests that Season 4 will take the show in a new direction, and that the focus is expected to shift away from AFC Richmond’s men’s squad and toward the creation of a women’s team – a plot thread subtly introduced in Season 3’s final episodes. If Ted Lasso returns, it might need to go without its magical cookies at the center of it. Jason Sudeikis has repeatedly stated that the original plan was for a three-season arc, and while his involvement in Season 4 remains unclear, the shift to the women's team should mean no need for Ted. One of the strongest candidates would be Temple's Keeley Jones, since her character had one of the most open-ended storylines at the end of Season 3, and she seems more than open to continuing the journey.

“I haven't thought about that, but I think that's definitely something I would find to be a great journey for Keeley and also for Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), you know?” Temple said. “And I think, also, women's football is something that is so exciting – especially in England, we've been doing so well.” A Ted Lasso season built around Keeley, Rebecca, and the formation of AFC Richmond’s women’s team would be a natural evolution of the show’s world. It would make sense with the rising popularity of women’s football, particularly in England, where the Lionesses have helped bring unprecedented attention to the sport. Waddingham has also hinted at being open to returning, though like Temple, she’s not interested in a solo spin-off. “If there were more to come, I’d certainly entertain the idea,” Waddingham said. “I’d be crazy not to.”

Ted Lasso is streaming now on Apple TV+.