After a three-season run that saw Ted Lasso take home 13 Emmy Awards, the show aired what many thought would be its final episode which saw Coach Ted (Jason Sudeikis) head back home to America after a three-year stint of coaching football in Richmond. The hit Apple TV+ show comes from several creators, one of which is Bill Lawrence, who also collaborated with Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein on Shrinking, another Apple TV+ series starring Jason Segal and Harrison Ford. During a recent interview with Collider’s Christina Radish to promote Shrinking Season 2, which aired its season finale on Christmas Eve, Lawrence was asked how serious the conversations are surrounding a fourth season of Ted Lasso, and he spoke about how much of the show comes from its leading star:

“With Ted Lasso, I always have to make sure I highlight Jason Sudeikis because he had a vision for the show and it's such a huge position of pride for me now, looking back, to have been involved with the crafting and figuring out what that show was. Him and I ran it the first year, we ran it together the second year, and the third year, he was doing it. You can always tell a new story with new characters in this streaming world. He’s driving it creatively. But man, I’m excited to even still peripherally be a part of it.”

Jason Sudeikis’ performance as Ted Lasso is at the core of the show, so it’s no surprise to learn that he’s so heavily involved with writing and bringing not just his character to life, but everyone else in the show. The third season of Ted Lasso experienced a bit of a dip in terms of reception, but it was still mostly a hit among critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, earning an 82% score from the former and a 77% rating from the latter on the aggregate site. It’s certainly not going to be easy pursuing another season of Ted Lasso after the Season 3 finale saw Ted return home to America, but Lawrence, Sudekis, and the other creatives involved with the show surely wouldn’t be this excited to come back if they didn’t feel there was more story to tell that won’t damage what came before.

Who Else Stars in ‘Ted Lasso’?

Close

In addition to Sudeikis as the head coach of AFC Richmond, Brett Goldstein also stars as Roy Kent, the former star who transitions into a coaching role as the series progresses. One of the team’s more stubborn players (at the beginning) is Jamie Tartt, brought to life by Phil Dunster, who will reunite with Lawrence on the upcoming comedy series at HBO starring Steve Carell. Hannah Waddiingham and Juno Temple also star in Ted Lasso as team owner Rebecca Welton and Keeley Jones.

Ted Lasso Season 4 is in development but has not yet been greenlit to go into production. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Ted Lasso Season 4 and watch the first three seasons on Apple TV+.

WATCH ON APPLE TV+