With positive news of Ted Lasso's future arriving last August, all eyes are on any potential news as to what could lie in store for Season 4. Three of the series' original cast members: Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift, have been picked up as options by Warner Bros. Television, as moves are made for the next installment in Apple TV+'s flagship franchise. Speaking in an interview with Collider's Christina Radish about his involvement with another recent Apple TV+ favorite — Shrinking Season 2 — Goldstein gave a hint as to what could be in store for the beloved Roy Kent if Ted Lasso returns.

After Radish asked Goldstein what he would be most excited to do were the Ted Lasso squad to reunite, he simply and heartwarmingly replied, "Hang out with Phoebe." Portrayed by the brilliant Elodie Blomfield, Phoebe is Roy's niece, but the two share a touching father-daughter-esque relationship. Roy's no-nonsense tackling of issues juxtaposes beautifully with his boundless love for Phoebe, making for one of the show's best dynamics. If the kick-off whistle is blown on Ted Lasso Season 4, there's still so much joy to be found in this unlikely but ever-so-enjoyable duo.

However, there's still more work to be done before a fully-fledged Ted Lasso Season 4 begins, even despite rumors that production is scheduled to start as soon as this year. The studio has made great moves to reacquire the talents of UK cast members, but those who are members of SAG-AFTRA are still not signed on, which includes Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Juno Temple (Keeley Jones), and Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard). Speaking to Radish about when a fourth season might feel real, Goldstein said, "I don’t know. It hasn’t become real yet. I can’t answer that. I’ll let you know when I know."

Brett Goldstein Took on a New Role in 'Shrinking' Season 2

One of Apple TV+'s most valuable assets at the moment, Goldstein's range of talents helps him contribute in many areas to a plethora of projects, whether as an actor, writer, producer, or something else. After spending his time behind the camera as one of the co-creators of Shrinking, Season 2 saw those iconic eyebrows step in front of the lens.

Stay tuned at Collider for further updates on Ted Lasso and check out the rest of Radish's conversation with Goldstein. You can catch up with all episodes of the soccer series right now on Apple TV+.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Ted Lasso Release Date August 14, 2020 Showrunner Bill Lawrence Writers Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence Cast See All Jeremy Swift

Phil Dunster

Hannah Waddingham

Nick Mohammed Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming American college football coach Ted Lasso heads to London to manage AFC Richmond, a struggling English Premier League soccer team. Seasons 3 Streaming Service(s) AppleTV+

Watch on Apple TV+