Ted Lasso Season 4 is looking highly certain as one of its key players looks to be finally aboard another go around. Warner Bros. TV Group Chairman and CEO Channing Dungey recently shared a promising update suggesting that Jason Sudeikis who played the titular character for three seasons, is interested in a return for the long-rumored Season 4. Sudeikis has been an important part of the hit series in front and behind the cameras, serving as co-creator and head writer, and the possibility for another season was always hinged on his willingness to continue the show.

Ted Lasso Season 3 ended Lasso’s arc in a rather definitive manner as the AFC Richmond coach returned to his hometown of Kansas after failing to defend the club’s Premier League title. The ending was well-received by many fans, with some arguing that Lasso’s return to Richmond would alter the show’s consistency. However, others are all for having the coach back for more humor and relentless optimism. While it isn’t yet clear what direction Season 4 will take plotwise, it does appear that it will feature Sudeikis in some capacity as the Warner Bros exec shares that the show’s star is "feeling really excited, and feels good about it." Speaking in an interview with Variety, Dungey said:

“We are in conversations about season four, and they are very exciting conversations, but it’s still early days. We had always been clear that there wasn’t going to be more ‘Ted Lasso’ if Jason [Sudeikis] and team weren’t feeling excited about it, and I can tell you firsthand that he’s in a place where he’s feeling really excited and feels good about it.”

Who Else Is Returning For 'Ted Lasso' Season 4?

With Sudeikis’ return to the beloved character now highly probable, Ted Lasso’s lineup looks stronger for the much-anticipated season. A previous report confirmed that Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift have all had their options picked up by Warner Bros. for more Lasso content, bringing much of the gang back in action. There’s still no word yet on how the story will continue, but Season 3 left the door open for more to be explored. Goldstein’s Roy Kent is now in charge as manager of AFC Richmond, and it will be interesting to see how the club shapes up under his leadership. Will he be able to keep his emotions in check and lead the club to more silverware? It certainly will be interesting to see how it all pans out.

