Jason Sudeikis, the titular star of the beloved soccer - or football, if you are correct - dramedy Ted Lasso, has spoken publicly for the first time since the third season - and, it is now evident, series - finale aired at the end of May. Ted Lasso told the story of the aforementioned American coach who is hired as a ploy by Hannah Waddingham's Rebecca Walton in an attempt to ruin her ex-husband's beloved AFC Richmond, a football team based in London.

However, despite skepticism and constant scrutiny from all corners of the English football world, Ted's unorthodox methods win over Rebecca, his team, and the fans and the series shows AFC Richmond's fall and rise under Ted's methods. The show also touched on issues like homophobia in sport, mental health and anxiety, xenophobia and even toxic masculinity.

Sudeikis, in the build-up to the finale, had remained coy on the future of the series beyond the third season. In March, he said the following to Deadline.

“This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell. The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet – that being season three – it’s flattering. Maybe once all episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it.’ But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far.”

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Ending Explained: So Long, Farewell

This Story is Done

Fans who went into the Ted Lasso finale would have been curious as to how the show would conclude the various story arcs - the love triangle between Jamie, Roy and Keeley, Nate's return to Richmond, Rebecca's war with ex-husband and full-time arse Rupert, Sam's desire to be capped for Nigeria and, of course, Ted's desire to return home to be with his son Henry.

Nobody was left in any doubt after the finale aired - in an (almost too neat, but) emotional final ten minutes, which saw AFC Richmond finish second in the English Premier League to powerhouses Manchester City - whose legendary coach Pep Guardiola, a big fan of the series, appeared in a cameo role last week - but the support and the team were still overjoyed at their journey. With Rebecca choosing to sell half the club to the fans, and Roy capping off his character's arc, now named head coach alongside Beard and Nate, the club is in good hands. Ted, meanwhile, returned home to Kansas City and is now coaching Henry's junior soccer team. And he's happy.

"This story is done," Sudeikis told hosts Dana Carvey and David Spade on the Fly on the Wall podcast. "It sounds like such a political answer, but it's the truth. We only conceived these three [seasons], then this thing became this big old thing."

All three seasons of Ted Lasso are now available to watch on Apple TV+.