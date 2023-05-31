Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of Ted Lasso.

Ted Lasso has come to a neatly-tied up end, even if AFC Richmond didn't take home the big prize at the end of the show — but then again, it was never about winning it, it was just about making it to the end, and finding a way to win your own battles. And while Ted's story feels definitively finished, after his resignation as AFC Richmond boss and his return home to Kansas City to be with his family, the prospect of more Lasso-verse content is on the horizon in some form.

Star Jason Sudeikis has been talking to the Fly on the Wall podcast about the possibilities the show could offer in terms of expanding the universe using its existing characters or even doing some self-reflection in podcast form. e said:

"Whether it's [a book], whether it's doing podcasts about the episodes to offer those audio commentaries ... Just to talk through things and the themes. And also it would explain the show in a much more cerebral way than I ever would have been able to explain it to anybody. Yeah, there's opportunities, I think, for spinoffs."

Image via AppleTV

RELATED: ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3: This Character Has Been Growing in the Background All Along

The Danger for Spin-Offs

Sudeikis can clearly see the potential for the world of Ted Lasso, even if it's clear Ted's story has come to a lovely and natural conclusion. But there is still plenty for the supporting characters to consider, and a number of cast members have discussed the possibilities. Speaking with Sky News, co-creator Brendan Hunt admitted there were countless possibilities. "I think there's 20 spin-offs that we could do, but maybe we won't do any of them. I don't know."

Nick Mohammed, who plays Nathan Shelley, the kitman-turned-coach-turned-kitman, meanwhile, confessed he was anxious at the idea of seeing the show continue past its peak or diluting its quality. "I get nervous about the idea of a spin-off, especially because Ted Lasso has been such a hit, and everyone is so grateful for that. There's always a danger with spin-offs, right? Not quite hitting the right note, but I don't know. Let's see."

The finale also hinted at a number of potential avenues to take the story further — Brett Goldstein's Roy Kent is now the manager of the team, while Juno Temple's Keeley Jones presents a plan for AFC Richmond's first women's team to Hannah Waddingham's Rebecca, who has truly embraced AFC Richmond after her initial misgivings.

A spin-off can be a risky proposition — let's never talk about Joey ever again, for example. But when it's done right, a spin-off can match or even exceed its predecessors. Frasier and Better Call Saul can certainly attest to that. It's nice to think we might see more of these characters, but if we don't, then what a fine way to say goodbye. Until then, though, Better Call Beard, anyone?

All three seasons of Ted Lasso are now available to watch on Apple TV+.