The Big Picture Bill Lawrence trusts Jason Sudeikis to decide Ted Lasso's future.

Despite no concrete plan for spin-offs, the show's universe may still expand in the future.

Ted Lasso's three seasons are available to stream on Apple TV+.

In an engaging chat with Collider's Steve Weintraub about his new series Bad Monkey, Bill Lawrence, co-creator of Ted Lasso, shared his thoughts on the future of the beloved show and the potential for spin-offs. As fans continue to grapple with the emotional finale of Season 3, Lawrence provided some insights that could offer a glimmer of hope for more Ted Lasso content. Season 3 of Ted Lasso ended with Ted returning to the U.S. to be with his son, leaving the future of AFC Richmond in the hands of Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), who steps up as the new manager.

The series wrapped up many character arcs beautifully but left fans wanting more, especially with hints of possible future developments like Keeley's (Juno Temple) idea for a women’s team and Rebecca's (Hannah Waddingham) continued journey with Richmond.

Jason Sudeikis Holds All the Cards When It Comes to More 'Ted Lasso'

When asked about the future of the show, Lawrence said:

"Groupthink sometimes happens, even without talking to each other, and every actor, actress, writer, producer on that show — and [we didn’t get] together and decide this was the message — we all loved the experience. As fans, we'd all kill if it was going again, but everybody would say the same thing, which is: whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we're all down with it."

That sentiment highlights the deep respect and trust the team has in Sudeikis, who not only stars as Ted but also serves as the head writer. Lawrence elaborated, "Not only is he the star, he's the head writer, and he's also the dude whose life just has to be completely overhauled and moved to a foreign country with young children." Continuing he explained, "It's a big deal. So, as a fan, if someone's like, ‘Oh, it's gonna happen again,’ I'll go nuts. As a partner, I'm down for whatever he wants to do."

While there's no concrete plan for spin-offs, Lawrence's comments suggest that the world of Ted Lasso isn't closed off forever. The universe they created is rich with well-loved characters and storylines that could easily expand into new series or films. Fans can take heart in knowing that if Sudeikis decides to explore more stories within this universe, the entire team is ready to jump back in. As Lawrence pointed out, the future of Ted Lasso ultimately rests on Sudeikis's shoulders, but the door isn't completely shut. For now, fans can look back on the series with fondness and perhaps a bit of hope. And who knows? We might just get to revisit Richmond in some new, exciting way in the future.

While we wait for a spin-off or revival announcement, you can watch all three seasons of Ted Lasso on Apple TV+. Look for more from our interview with Lawrence soon.

