It might take a while for audiences to head back to an AFC Richmond match, as Declan Lowney has provided an update regarding the potential spin-offs of Ted Lasso. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker was asked about the status of the story, and where the narrative could go after the Apple TV+ comedy came to an end earlier this year. While rumors surrounding other television shows set in that world have been spreading throughout the internet, Lowney just gave a clear release window for the new projects:

Everybody knew it was the end, but it’s also the end for now. It’s going to be two or three years before anything happens — if anything happens — so let’s try and tie up all these stories properly. I’m trying to remember how the script was delivered, because I’ve a feeling I might have gotten a big chunk of it, and then there’d be more coming — but I didn’t know how much more yet.

Lowney also explained why more shows, following the conclusion of Ted Lasso, would be the right thing to do with the characters: "I was like, “There’s a lot of tying up to do!” And then Jason gave me the remaining pages and it was like, “Ah! That’s what he’s doing here.” But it is very hard to stand back and say, “Shit, guys … there’s 80 pages here.” We shot it as we went along, and it’s very hard to gauge these things until you put it all together. Six weeks later, something else appears at the other end [in the edit], but it’s also about 10 minutes shorter than it was." It appears that the lingering threads of the original series didn't fit the need for a fourth season, but that didn't mean AFC Richmond had to stop there.

When the successful series began, Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) had just moved to England after a job offer allowed him to step away from the problems he had back home. His complicated relationship with his wife and son couldn't be fixed, according to him, so he found comfort in helping Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) with the management of her recently acquiredsoccer club. It would take a while for Richmond to become a family, since the players were not used to Lasso's unconventional training tactics.

The End of the Road for AFC Richmond?

But even if it looked liked Ted and Rebecca were falling in love, fate had other plans for them, and the coach ended up returning to his family in the United States. While their story might be over, there's plenty of space in the field for other narratives to take the spotlight. Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) was rejected by Keeley (Juno Temple) by the time the final credits rolled, but he still remains a young player with plenty of potential. On the other hand, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) continues his mission of training the team he used to play for. It remains to be seen who will take center stage once the potential spin-offs gain traction.

