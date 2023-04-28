Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of Ted Lasso.Ted Lasso has introduced many great characters in its three-season run, and despite the show possibly coming to its end, many fans aren't ready to say goodbye. Enthusiasts hope Ted Lasso joins the ranks of popular shows that get spinoffs — and if this wish is to be fulfilled, there is an obvious character to be the new star: Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh). Over the last three seasons, the Nigerian footballer and upcoming restaurateur has consistently proven himself worthy of his own series. Sam has grown a lot from the beginning of the show, proving himself a deserving leading man. In Season 2, Sam refused a dream position on an African football team because he realized his journey wasn't over, and that has proven true.

Outside of playing for Richmond, Sam owns a restaurant and expresses an interest in politics, meaning a show about him wouldn't have to be football-centric. Plus, his struggle to find a relationship could factor in. But what makes Sam Obisanya the best, and really only, choice for a spin-off is his complete grasp of the Lasso way of life. Sam radiates the positivity and kindness that make Ted Lasso special. His drive and compassion prove that he has what it takes to carry his own show and be lovable while doing so.

Sam's Character Growth Is Only the Beginning of His Time on 'Ted Lasso'

Since his introduction, Sam's character has grown and changed. His constant development shows Sam as an interesting and well-written character while proving he can go further. Initially, Sam wasn't particularly confident, and Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) often bullied him. Yet under Ted Lasso's (Jason Sudeikis) tutelage, Sam came into his own. Though he may not be a leader on the field, he has become an emotional leader of the team as they unite in support of him. When Sam decides to boycott the team's sponsor, Dubai Air, the entire team stands with him. In this moment of courage and love for his home, Sam evolves and takes on a new responsibility. But that journey is far from complete.

But, like the rest of Richmond's players, Sam isn't always successful. Season 2 saw Sam searching for love. Though his genuine nature left the audience rooting for him, things didn't go as planned. After a brief and ill-fated relationship with Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), Sam is once again single, but he doesn't have to stay that way. Ted Lasso showed that Sam is ready to find love. However, with so many characters and limited time, that part of Sam's life isn't at the forefront of the show anymore. With the continuation of this story, Sam can keep developing in a spin-off series.

Sam Has a Lot Going On That Would Be Worthy of a 'Ted Lasso' Spinoff

Aside from his part on the team, Sam keeps busy, meaning there would be a lot of potential for a spin-off beyond the sport. After turning down a spot on the Nigerian team, Sam realized that, though his journey with Richmond wasn't complete, he did miss his home. This feeling inspired him to open a restaurant with authentic Nigerian food. Ola's, named after his father, is a passion project Sam has poured a lot of time and energy into. This new chapter of his life opens many doors, and the brief appearance from the restaurant's staff in Ted Lasso has already revealed interesting characters. As Sam ventures into a new business, Ola's could become the setting for a new show.

Though largely in the background of Season 3, Episode 7, "The Strings That Bind Us," shows Sam getting involved in politics once more. Already remembered for his public and well-supported rebellion against Dubai Air, Sam's attention is drawn back to the plight of Nigerians, this time focusing on refugees who the U.K. Home Secretary, Brinda Barot (Lucy Bayler), turned away. Sam's plotline in this episode touches on the topic of xenophobia. The struggle impacts Sam as he takes to Twitter to express polite concern about the events and is attacked for it. The attacks begin with rude tweets but culminate in his restaurant being trashed. Only then does Sam lose his cool, breaking down at practice. He longs to fix the situation but feels powerless. Yet as he progresses from here, Sam's kind heart will not forget this situation, nor how it made him feel. With Sam gearing up to face such a largely political issue, there is certainly a lot more story for him.

Sam Demonstrates the Characteristics that Make 'Ted Lasso' Great

While having a strong leading character and a plotline to follow are important to consider, the thing that makes Sam the best choice for a spin-off is more simple. Sam displays the trademark Ted Lasso attitude. With his constant optimism and kindness, Sam is the best embodiment of what makes the show unique besides Ted himself. Ted preaches belief, determination, and support, all of which Sam demonstrates on the field and in other areas of his life. That is the kind of person Sam is, but these traits have grown as he learned from Ted and became closer to his teammate. Sam shows his heart of gold in his every appearance. Any continuation of the characters needs to reflect Ted’s attitude, making Sam the natural successor. Sam's lovable nature captures the essence of Ted Lasso, so he could be the same kind of series lead as Ted, which is a rare find.

Of all the characters in the show, Sam most deserves his own spinoff. His character has certainly grown, but he constantly proves his journey isn't at an end. With new challenges to face and goals extending beyond his football career, a show about Sam could easily distinguish itself from Ted Lasso while maintaining the charm that fans love. Plus, Sam has built strong relationships with many other characters allowing for occasional appearances. This would mean the end of Ted Lasso wouldn't have to be a goodbye to anyone. If this world is to continue, Sam is the character who deserves to lead it. Having effectively learned to live the Lasso way, Sam is plenty capable of spreading the message to others.

