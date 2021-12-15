One of the biggest compliments fans and critics give to Ted Lasso is that it’s a comedy series that brought “kind” back. In the age of sarcasm and shows about people trying to one-up each other, the Apple TV+ comedy stands out for, among other things, sending a message of being nice to each other. The series follows a former American football coach who is hired to manage a British soccer team, even though he has no experience doing it.

With Christmas just around the corner, it’s more than appropriate for the cast of the beloved show to bring a message about the holiday that is all about being kind. Ted Lasso: The Missing Christmas Mustache is a stop-motion comedy short that features the voices of the main cast of Ted Lasso. The special is available at Apple TV+, and tells a magical and unexpected story: one of Ted’s (Jason Sudeikis) trademarks, his bulging mustache, suddenly goes missing, and Ted starts thinking that Christmas is ruined. What can he do to save the celebration now?

Ted Lasso: The Missing Christmas Mustache spreads a quick message, but, of course, doesn’t forget to be funny, including some of the characters' trademark quips, a little bit of nonsense comedy, and the obligatory reference to Tom Selleck. Aside from Sudeikis, the voice cast also features Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, and Juno Temple.

Image via Apple TV+

This isn’t the only special event in which you’ll see Ted Lasso featured in the next weeks. The hit series earned itself multiple nominations at the Critics Choice Awards, including Best Comedy Series. And if other lists are any indication, Emmy-winning Ted Lasso might end up with even more prizes to its name. The series also made the American Film Institute's list of Best TV Shows of 2021, and Season 3 has already been ordered by Apple.

You can stream the first two seasons of Ted Lasso and Ted Lasso: The Missing Christmas Mustache on Apple TV+ now. Check out the four-minute Christmas short below:

