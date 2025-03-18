At a time when Apple's subscription service AppleTV+ was struggling to gain enough subscribers, along came an unlikely hero with an iconic mustache, a can-do attitude, and the wrong professional credentials to change AppleTV+'s fate for the better. That man was Ted Lasso, with the soccer-based comedy-drama series crafted by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly becoming an instant fan favorite and warming hearts across the world.

Now, it has been confirmed that, after long speculation following a seemingly conclusive Season 3, the show will return once more, with AFC Richmond's die-hard fanbase declaring their approval in unison, from the terraces to social media. With that in mind, considering the announcement was only officially made four days ago, it seems millions have swarmed to the AppleTV+ homepage and loaded up their favorite series in preparation for its long-overdue return. Officially, Ted Lasso has risen in AppleTV+'s streaming ranks, becoming the third most-watched show of March 17, 2025, inevitably behind the brand-new Dope Thief and the second season of the critically acclaimed Severance.

Elsewhere in the Apple TV+ streaming ranks, a selection of other beloved shows have broken into the top 10, with the entire reading proving just how stacked the streamer's catalog truly is. In #5, just behind Ted Lasso and fourth-placed Surface, is another adored comedy featuring Brett Goldstein, Shrinking. Spots six, seven, and eight on the list include the trio of Prime Target starring Leo Woodall, the hugely-acclaimed Silo, and the hilarious Mythic Quest. At #9, Slow Horses starring Gary Oldman holds its place on the list for over 400 days running, with the final tenth spot going the way of The Morning Show.

What Will 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 Be About?