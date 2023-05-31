Ted Lasso may have come to an emotional end, with the smash-hit Apple TV+ original collecting multiple Emmy Awards along the way, and its star Jason Sudeikis has been reflecting on how the series - about an unorthodox American coach who ends up in charge of an elite English football team - became such a worldwide hit.

It's a concept that should only have worked as a far-fetched sitcom, and that's exactly what it was to begin with, before morphing into something more melancholy and reflective, touching on darker themes like anxiety, suicide and homophobia. But Lasso, the man, never gave up on anyone and always retained hope - something that chimed with people when the show first aired in 2020, during the pandemic.

Sudeikis, in an interview with the Fly on the Wall podcast released the day of the final episode of Ted Lasso, was asked when he knew the show was truly a huge success. Anecdotally, it was when fans began to approach him once lockdown ended in England, but the actor admits that they knew early on, thanks to Apple's viewership metrics, that they had a big winner on their hands.

When Did Jason Sudeikis Know Ted Lasso Was a Hit?

"Even the nominations for the Emmys didn't do it. The show came out during quarantine, so we didn't know the impact it was having. I'm not too active online, and I was less so then, and then someone would drive past the house as I'm taking out the garbage and shout 'hey, love the show!' It was similar during SNL on a Sunday and people would say what a great show it was and you think then people are actually watching the show. From a business point of view, we realised it was a big deal because we'd started our writers' room for season 2, and it premiered on a Friday, and on Monday, the heads of Apple called and asked us to do a second season, and could we add two more episodes? And then, two weeks later, we'd love to pick you up for a third season. But we were shooting in London during lockdown, so we wondered, was it just within the showbiz box that the show was doing well? By the time we went to the third season, in 2022 we were taking the kids to see football matches, fans coming up and calling us coaches, and hearing that Brad Pitt liked it too, of course."

