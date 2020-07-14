‘Ted Lasso’ Trailer Reveals Jason Sudeikis as an Inept Soccer Coach in the Apple TV+ Series

Apple TV+ has released the official Ted Lasso trailer and it looks so dang charming. We first learned about Ted Lasso back in October 2019, with the news Sudeikis was planning to transform his sketch character for the occasional NBC Sports bit into a full-on comedy protagonist for a new TV series. Sudeikis co-wrote the Ted Lasso pilot with Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence and now, we get to see what has sprung from said pilot.

I mean, it’s hard to be sad when you have the Ted Lasso trailer waiting for you to press play. It’s clear as you watch this is a show which not only adapts the Ted Lasso sketches you might be familiar with, but elevates the material by infusing it with plenty of heart. Sudeikis looks to be back in prime performance mode as preciously inept former American football coach Ted Lasso, who is quickly discovering soccer and football have so major differences and his new job as the coach of a UK soccer team might not be as easy he thought. There’s some genius, laugh-out-loud moments, like the trailer’s final scene when Ted reacts to tea. But there are also teases of Ted Lasso‘s tender side, too, and that is what might make this show one to watch.

Ted Lasso comes from series creators Sudeikis, Lawrence, Brendan Hunt (Horrible Bosses 2), and Joe Kelly . Sudeikis and Lawrence also serve as writers on the series, with Sudeikis in the lead role. The Apple TV+ series also stars Hunt, Hannah Waddingham (How to Lose Friends & Alienate People), Bronson Webb (Game of Thrones), Phil Dunster (Murder on the Orient Express), and Stephen Manas.

The first three episodes of Ted Lasso premiere on Apple TV+ on August 14, with new episodes releasing every Friday. You can check out the official Ted Lasso trailer below. Get even more Apple TV+ updates right here.

Here’s the official synopsis for Ted Lasso: