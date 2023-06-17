In a series full of breakout stars, James Lance is a particularly popular one on Apple TV+'s now dearly departed Ted Lasso. Originally a background player, a nosy journalist, a skeptic, a nuisance with which Jason Sudeikis' Ted has to contend, his character Trent Crimm - like many on the series - gradually becomes part of the furniture at AFC Richmond, eventually being bumped up to series regular.

Trent Crimm assumes a significant role in the unfolding events as he delves into the inner workings of AFC Richmond for his book on the football club. Throughout this journey, audiences gain deeper insights into Trent's character, witnessing a poignant moment where he shares his experiences as a gay and closeted individual in the world of sports with Colin, portrayed by Billy Harris.

This heartfelt scene sheds light on the challenges faced by LGBTQ+ individuals in such environments. Moreover, Trent finds himself welcomed into the tight-knit circle known as the "Diamond Dogs," a camaraderie comprised of Ted, Beard - portrayed by Brendan Hunt, and Higgins, portrayed by Jeremy Swift. Joining this group of male bonding, Trent forges new connections and alliances, further immersing himself in the world of AFC Richmond.

Trent Crimm, The Independent.

Speaking to Variety, Lance opened up on the character's developments. “In Season 3, Trent is really starting to relax, drop his defenses and feel part of the game,” Lance says. “And then there was also my experience as James Lance, having just coming in now and again, to spending a lot more time on set with these people. I’m the new boy on the block. So, there was a lot of emotions flying around, for the character and for me.”

Lance recalls the moment he spoke with Sudeikis about Trent's direction, and how he offered thoughts on the character's depth of feeling towards his life. To his immense surprise, Sudeikis informed him of the through line to the entire series.

There was this conversation that I had with Jason Sudeikis after we shot the second press room scene, and we just chatted in the car park. I told him, ‘this is why I think Trent’s the way he is. I think he grew up with a tough dad.’ And then Jason to me said, ‘well, did you know, this series is all about bad dads?’ We just had this little chat and I’m saying I don’t think that Trent’s living the life he wants to live. That lasted about three minutes. And on reflection, it changed the course of certainly my life and Trent Crimm’s.

And by delivering such a captivating performance, Lance earned himself a bump to main cast, and starring role - part of the team in his own right. It was the highlight of his career.“The truth is I cried. And I said to my wife, ‘read this.’ And she read it and she burst into tears," said Lance. "But we didn’t know much more than that. All we knew was there plans for Trent Crimm, which means there were plans for me as an actor.”

Ted Lasso is streaming in its entirety on Apple TV+ now.