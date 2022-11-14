Inspirational messages have been popping up across the United States, offering encouragement to the US Men's National Soccer Team ahead of next weekend's FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The billboards, appearing in the hometowns of the squad members, are signed by an unlikely source — the motivational, if actually fictional, Ted Lasso.

The bright yellow billboards each bear a long-winded, blue-lettered, typically rambling message of hope, belief and you-can-do-it spirit, and have currently appeared in San Diego, Seattle, Pico Rivera, California, Bergen County, New Jersey – all the hometowns of, or near the schools attended by, players or coaches of the USMNT.

One message, for Jordan Morris, a standout player for the Seattle Sounders in Major League Soccer, reads as follows:

Jordan, When you first broke one the scene, I was blown away by your sheer speed and talent. I’m sure you know all about bein’ blown away, being from Seattle and all. Lotta gloomy days but the thing about you is that you don’t let anyone rain on your parade. Precipitation and perseverance are two of your specialities. Maybe just focus on the second one when you’re playing in the Big Games. Rain or shine I’ll be rootin’ for you! Gimme some Morris, Ted Lasso

In San Diego, another billboard was put up to pay tribute to Luca de la Torre, which cited the area's most notable figures along with the soccer player himself. “They got a legendary skateboarder [Tony Hawk], a legendary children’s poet [Dr. Seuss], a legendary anchorman [the fictitious Ron Burgundy] and of course, a legendary soccer player: Luca de la Torrific,” said Lasso.

Lasso, of course, is played on television by Jason Sudeikis, and the Emmy-winning show is beloved both by viewers and critics. There will be hope that these messages, as funny as they are, can carry the USMNT to further glory as they seek to do as well as they can. Coach Gregg Berhalter may want to look to Lasso for inspiration, as the true underdog success story to follow in his footsteps.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is will take place in Qatar from November 20 to 18 December 18. USMNT will face England, Wales and Iran in their group stage matches.