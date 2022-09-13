Ted Lasso has won the award for Outstanding Comedy Series and this year's competition was Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders In The Building, and What We Do in the Shadows. The win comes on the heels of Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein's wins this evening. The series also won for MJ Delaney's direction of the sobering episode "No Weddings and a Funeral."

In addition to Sudeikis and Goldstein, Ted Lasso stars Juno Temple, Toheeb Jimon, Nick Mohammed, Brendan Hunt, Phil Dunster, Jeremy Swift, Cristo Fernandez, Hannah Waddingham, James Lance, and Anthony Head. This year's Emmy sweep is the second time that the Diamond Dogs have brought a strong game to the Emmy Awards. Last year, the Apple TV+ series scored twenty Emmy nominations and seven wins, making it the most-nominated first-year series ever. They may not always win in footie, but they're winning awards on telly!

As Sudeikis said in his acceptance speech, Ted Lasso is a series about good and evil. While it may be a comedy, it has delivered heart-wrenching and poignant plots since it first premiered, and Season 2 was no different. The season that helped the series win this accolade covered a lot of relevant topics including grief, love, anxiety, and mental health. It's an impressively uplifting show, that is focused on really growing and exploring each of its characters.

Ted Lasso will come to a close with Season 3. Hopefully the final season will teach us how to let go of the underdog AFC Richmond team.

