With the recent theatrical release of Wicked, which is an adaptation of L. Frank Baum's classic The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, lots of speculations have circulated –again, regarding the sports series Ted Lasso being a modern retelling of the same narrative. Years ago, fans came up with theories about similarities from Roy Kent's tie-dye yellow brick road-esque shirt to Ted's red sneakers to the Wizard of Oz-themed pinball machine in the show's penultimate episode and even the title character’s home being Kansas.

These theories have prompted Brett Goldstein, who starred as Roy in Ted Lasso, to confirm that the assumptions are accurate to Entertainment Weekly. He said when asked outright if the Emmy-winning series is a retelling:

"Oh yeah, there's loads and loads of The Wizard of Oz (referring to the 1939 musical fantasy film) in Ted Lasso. The pinball machine is the one that's always 'Ted has to go home. There's no place like home.' And then, there's no place like Richmond F.C. Yes, that's all Wizard of Oz."

Explaining who each character in Ted Lasso was meant to represent in the story, Goldstein added, "I'm the Tin Man. Ted is Dorothy, Rebecca's the Lion, and the Scarecrow is Jamie." He then ended his revelation with a grin, "I'm sure this is going to cause a lot of trouble."

Will There Be a 'Ted Lasso' Season 4?

Image via Apple TV+

Towards the end of summer, it was officially announced that Ted Lasso would return for a fourth season, as Warner Bros. Television picked up the options for three of the series' original cast members: Hannah Waddingham, Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift. Waddingham portrayed AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Walton, while Swift played Director of Football Operations Leslie Higgins. It was unclear at the time which other stars would be approached about the new installment; still, the cast have all said time after time that they would be happy to reprise their roles if an opportunity arose.

Ted Lasso aired its Season 3 finale over a year ago on May 31, 2023, and saw Ted (Jason Sudeikis) decide to return home to his son in Kansas after bringing the Richmond Greyhounds to near victory, and helping Rebecca, Jamie (Phil Dunster), Roy, and others find their way to happiness. Given the title character’s return home, many believe Season 4 will not focus on him anymore, which Sudeikis confirmed. However, the actor also hinted at the possibility of more to come for his character, saying:

"I mean, it's definitively the last season of this story, that I can say. Everything else, you know, there's lots of variables with all that stuff, but the first and foremost is the stories, the characters."

Ted Lasso Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Apple TV+.

