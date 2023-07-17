Most kids have that one special item they keep close to their chest growing up. Sometimes it's a cherished blanket in desperate need of a wash, a doll that's seen some things, or a stuffed toy that must be in the bed before sleep happens. In 2012, Seth MacFarlane introduced a very special stuffed toy to audiences — a walking, talking stuffed bear at the center of the comedy entitled Ted. The first of two movies, Ted follows John Bennett, a man who wished his giant stuffed teddy bear to life as a child and now, as an adult, lives with said bear, aptly named Ted. While the two grew up the best of friends, John's girlfriend Lori isn't so keen on the duo. So, John must decide whether he wants to continue his friendship with his massively crude best friend (and Thunder Buddy, of course), or let go of the childhood toy come to life and maintain his relationship with Lori.

After a successful box office run for Ted, the sequel Ted 2 was released a few years later in 2015. In it, John and Lori are no longer together, and Ted is having romantic troubles of his own with his wife Tami-Lynn (yes, even teddy bears get married). In an effort to fix their marriage, Ted and Tami-Lynn want to have a child — with John's help. Unfortunately, things don't go as planned, Ted becomes government property and soon loses all of his rights. Now, Ted and his inexperienced lawyer must work to get Ted's life back on track, but it's not an easy trek.

While a Ted 3 wasn't fully in the cards, the franchise gained new life when Peacock handed down a straight-to-series order for a Ted prequel series, which was formally announced in 2021. The upcoming series will follow its title character, but this time, viewers will gain deeper insight into the early years of John and Ted's adventures. Now that the prequel series crawls ever closer, we've compiled all the information we know so far, including cast, creative team, plot, and more.

When and Where Is the Ted Prequel Releasing?

Image via Universal Pictures

The Ted prequel does not yet have a projected release window or specific release date. When it does premiere, the 10-episode first season will debut on Peacock.

What Is the Ted Prequel About?

Image via Universal Pictures

For the time being, more specific plot details about the Ted series are being kept under wraps. However, broadly speaking viewers can expect to learn more about Ted's life prior to the crass companion they know and love in the movies. Earlier statements from MacFarlane confirmed that the prequel is set in 1993 and will center on Ted and John as they navigate their adolescence together. MacFarlane also noted that the prequel series will tonally match the original movies, saying, "I think people who've enjoyed the first movie and enjoyed that tone are going to be pretty happy with what we're doing here."

Who Stars in the Ted Prequel?

Image via Universal

The Ted prequel won't feature most of the original cast, but Seth MacFarlane returns to once again voice Ted. MacFarlane voiced the character in both of the original movies. Beyond Ted, MacFarlane is best known for voicing a number of characters on FOX's long-running animated series Family Guy. He has voiced characters including Peter Griffin, Brian Griffin, Stevie Griffin, and many more. MacFarlane has also voice-acted for shows including American Dad! and The Cleveland Show. In live-action, MacFarlane is well-known for The Orville, Logan Lucky, and A Million Ways to Die in the West.

For the new cast, the Ted prequel stars Max Burkholder as the young John Bennett, the adult version of whom was played by Mark Wahlberg. Burkholder is known for starring in the series Parenthood as Max Braverman. His other credits include Family Guy, My Friends Tigger & Pooh, and The Land Before Time (2007), among others.

Alanna Ubach plays John's mother. She most recently starred in Fool's Paradise, which was released earlier this year. Ubach has been part of several television series including Euphoria, Welcome to the Wayne, Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, and more. In movies, she lent her voice to animated features like Coco and starred in live-action features such as To the Bone.

Scott Grimes plays John's father and is another alum of The Orville and voice acts for American Dad!. He also appears in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, with other credits that include ER, Band of Brothers, Justified, and Robin Hood (2010).

Rounding out the franchise newcomers is Giorgia Whigham as John's cousin Blaire. Whigham has recurred in a variety of shows, including The Orville, Legacies, The Punisher, and 13 Reasons Why. More recently, she appeared in Showtime's Waco: The Aftermath and the feature A Little White Lie.

Who Is Making the Ted Prequel?

Image via Universal

Seth MacFarlane executive produces and serves as a writer for the Ted prequel through his company Fuzzy Door Productions. He previously co-wrote, directed, and produced both of the movies. Additionally, MacFarlane created and executive produced several shows he stars in, including American Dad!, Family Guy, The Cleveland Show, and The Orville. He created and executive produced The End Is Nye and executive produced Cosmos: Possible Worlds, Blunt Talk, Dads, and several others. MacFarlane executive produced the Ted series with frequent collaborators Jason Clark, who also worked on Poker Face, The Blackening, and The Orville; Alana Kleiman, whose credits include The Orville and Books of Blood; and Erica Higgins, whose work includes The End Is Nye, Books of Blood, Under the Banner of Heaven, Get on Up, and more. The Ted prequel is co-written and co-showrun by Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh, both of whom worked together for Modern Family, King of the Hill, and In the Motherhood.

When Did the Ted Prequel Film?

The Ted series began filming in August 2022 and ran for three months. According to an Instagram post from Seth MacFarlane, filming officially wrapped on November 24, 2022.

Is There a Trailer for the Ted Prequel?

No, Peacock has not yet released a teaser or full-length trailer for the Ted prequel series. For now, check out the trailer for the first movie to gain another idea of what to expect humor-wise from the upcoming show.

Where Can You Watch the First Two Ted Movies?

Image via Universal

If you missed out on the original Ted movie or are just in need of a re-watch, the first movie has a few streaming and other digital options available. First, Ted is available to watch on Netflix, listed at the link below.

Additionally, Ted is available to rent or buy on digital platforms such as Amazon, Vudu, Apple TV, and YouTube. It is also available on DVD and Blu-ray either by itself or a combo pack with Ted 2.

Unfortunately, Ted 2 is not currently available to stream. However, like its predecessor, it is available to rent or buy on Amazon and other digital platforms. It can also be purchased on DVD or Blu-ray individually or as a combo pack with Ted.

