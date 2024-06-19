The Big Picture Thunder Buddies unite! Season 2 of Ted is in the works with the cast already gathering for the first table read.

Scott Grimes teased about his appearance in season 2 on Instagram, and Fuzzy Door Productions shared a video of the cast reuniting.

Ted became the most-watched original title on Peacock with high critic and audience scores. The main cast will return for season 2.

After six months since the Ted series made its way to Peacock, the Thunder Buddies are back with a brand-new update regarding the show's second season. The cast of this series has gathered together for the first table read for Season 2, over a month later since the show's renewal was announced. While the second season's release date has yet to be revealed, we can expect to see the Bennett family back on screen very soon.

The news was made on Scott Grimes' Instagram, where he shared photos of the readthrough venue. According to him, the cast had already gone through the script for the very first episode, and he teased about what his season 2 appearance once the show returns on Peacock.

What Do We Know About 'Ted' Season 2?

In addition, Seth MacFarlane's production company, Fuzzy Door Productions, shared a video of the cast reuniting, as well as an image of the new script that they had already read. Unfortunately, the script has a lot of hidden information, such as the title, which is covered by Ted's paw, the episode number, and the production date.

Ted is a Peacock prequel series based on the sequel film series of the same name. It follows John Bennett (played by Max Burkholder), who's now 16 years old, and his sentient teddy bear, Ted (played by MacFarlane) as they attend high school together, as well as navigate teenage life, the Bennett family, drugs, and sexuality.

According to Variety, the Ted TV series became the "most-watched original title" on Peacock and was also the top streaming comedy series in the U.S., according to Nielsen data. The show received an average critics score of 73 percent and an audience score of 90 percent, which is a higher score than what the films received.

As of writing, the plot and episode count for Ted season 2 still remains a mystery. But based on what was shared on social media, it seems the entire main cast of Ted will be returning. They include MacFarlane, Grimes, Burkholder, Giorgia Whigham, and Alanna Ubach.

The season 1 finale took place in 1994, when John's first sexual experience was interrupted by the news of O.J. Simpson fleeing from the police. At the same time, John and Ted began to come up with the "Thunder Buddies" song, which was first heard in the first Ted movie.

As we wait for more details for season 2, you can watch all of Ted's season 1 episodes on Peacock. Stay tuned for more updates.