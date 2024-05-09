The Big Picture Ted is returning for Season 2 on Peacock.

The series became the streamer's most-watched original series in Season 1.

Ted stars Seth MacFarlane and Max Burkholder.

Everyone's favorite irreverent collectible will be making a comeback, with Peacock announcing that Ted has been renewed for a second season. The character created by Seth MacFarlane might be famous for the theatrical releases he was seen in around a decade ago, but the recent Peacock production explains how John Bennett (Max Burkholder) and Ted got along decades ago, when the human lead was still in high school. When it was announced that Ted would be coming back in a streaming television project, audiences didn't know what to expect, but considering how the viewership numbers on Peacock were really high, it is safe to say that viewers couldn't get enough of the character.

Ted also tells the story of the entire Bennett family, with characters such as Susan (Alanna Ubach), Matty (Scott Grimes) and Blaire (Giorgia Whigham) rounding out the main cast of the comedy. As if starring as Ted and coming up with the concept for the show wasn't hard enough, MacFarlane also directed every episode of the first season, and it remains to be seen if the artist will sit behind the camera once again for the second installment. The series will continue to explore how Ted's influence on John shapes his life, with the teenager being exposed to a bizarre variety of things thanks to his living toy.

Ted' Is Here to Stay

Close

The concept of Ted sounds like something that could've originated in Family Guy, another one of MacFarlane's successful projects, but audiences can't seem to get enough of the unpredictable protagonist. Ted 2 earned $215 million at the worldwide box office, and even if it wasn't as successful as its predecessor, it still turned out to be a profitable production for Universal Pictures. The fact that Ted has been renewed for a second season proves that the character still has a lot to give, as John continues to grow up under the influence of someone who clearly doesn't care about the consequences of his actions.

There is currently no release date for Ted Season 2. Season 1 is streaming now on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock