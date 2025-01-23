Grab your Thunder Buddy, because the next installment of Peacock's hit series Ted just got a major update from its creator, Seth MacFarlane. The second season of the show has wrapped filming! The project expands the story of the lovable but foul-mouthed magic teddy bear Ted (voiced by MacFarlane) and his teenage friend John Bennett (Max Burkholder). Details on when the next season will be released are unknown, but clearly the show is moving full steam ahead.

MacFarlane made the announcement on his social media pages. "Today we wrap production on TED SEASON 2!" MacFarlane said. "Thanks to our stellar writers, cast, and crew for all their amazing work on the funniest season yet!" Plot details for Season 2 are unknown. However, Season 1 served as a prequel series and followed a younger Ted, years before he was an "adult" teddy bear in the 2012 film Ted and its sequel Ted 2. Ted and John must learn to survive high school while growing up in Boston, until they eventually become the dim-witted, pot-smoking, Flash Gordon-loving duo seen in the films.

John is played by Max Burkholder, taking over the role played by Mark Wahlberg in the films. The show also stars Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach as John's parents and Giorgia Whigham as John's cousin, Blaire. MacFarlane, who created the series and serves as director, also voices Ted. The show comes from Universal Content Productions and is executive produced by MacFarlane for his Fuzzy Door Productions banner alongside MRC. Additional executive producers include Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Jason Clark, Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh, and Aimee Carlson.

MacFarlane Is Continuing His 'Ted' Success

While MacFarlane is no stranger to animated and motion-capture characters like Ted — having created the iconic adult animated shows Family Guy and American Dad! — MacFarlane has started translating this success to live-action. His first live-action film was Ted, and he used the success of the film, as well as his comedic chops from Family Guy, to direct and star in the Western parody A Million Ways to Die in the West several years later. The latter film got a lukewarm reception critically, but has since become a cult hit among MacFarlane's fans.

As a longtime fan of science fiction, MarFarlane is also known for creating The Orville, a Fox/Hulu series that served as a parody of Star Trek and other sci-fi fandoms. The series, which starred MacFarlane, Grimes, and Adrienne Palicki, was highly acclaimed in its last two seasons before going by the wayside in 2022 — though a reboot is reportedly in the works. As with The Orville, here's hoping that Ted will continue to generate viewership, and potentially, more hijinks.

Ted Season 1 is streaming now on Peacock.

