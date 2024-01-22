The Big Picture Ted is back on top with a new prequel series on Peacock, receiving solid reviews and a viewership record in its first three days.

The finale of the series, titled "He's Gotta Have It," revolves around Ted's attempt to help John lose his virginity at prom, leading to embarrassing consequences.

The Ted series features a new cast, including Alanna Ubach, Scott Grimes, and Giorgia Whigham, with Seth MacFarlane creating and directing the show.

Nearly nine years after he last crudely graced the big screen, Ted is back on top at Peacock with the new prequel event series from Seth MacFarlane. All episodes are now streaming and audiences have welcomed the rude teddy bear back with open arms, solid reviews, and a viewership record after its first three days on the platform. For anyone who hasn't yet tuned into the antics of Ted (MacFarlane) and a teenage John Bennett (Max Burkholder), Collider has an exclusive clip from the finale that teases a pivotal moment in the series when John awkwardly unveils a deep secret to everyone at prom.

Set in 1993, before John grew up and was played by Mark Wahlberg, Ted picks up with MacFarlane's titular stuffed animal moving back in with his "Thunder Buddy" and his family in Framingham, Massachusetts after his fame has dried up. Ted is the best friend in the world to John, but he's an awful influence and John's parents hope to change that by sending him to school. Together, the two navigate the pivotal moments of adolescence and get in trouble all over again with misadventures that MacFarlane believes are right in line with the two films starring Wahlberg.

The finale, titled "He's Gotta Have It," sees Ted attempt to help John lose his virginity before the school year ends. Needless to say, things go poorly with the crude bear involved and John ends up taking desperate measures at prom that will destroy any semblance of social status he has. In the exclusive clip, he approaches the DJ (AJ Rafael) about using the microphone for a moment, but he's only allowed to take it if his announcement is for true love. When John insists that it is, he uses the opportunity to awkwardly point out his status as the only virgin in school and attempts to stand proud about it. MacFarlane's signature humor shines through, however, when Ted chimes in to call John out as a nerd in an attempt to avoid "going down with him," prompting laughter and a smack on the head.

Who Joins Burkholder and MacFarlane in 'Ted'?

One thing the Ted series lacks is any of the old cast from the films, apart from MacFarlane. Although a cameo from Wahlberg or Mila Kunis isn't included, the cast is still strong with Alanna Ubach, Scott Grimes, and Giorgia Whigham rounding out John's family. MacFarlane created and directed the series with Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh on board as co-showrunners.

Despite its success, the future of Ted isn't certain, as MacFarlane has previously said it will depend heavily on audiences on whether the event series can be more than just an event. There could be some intriguing projects in the future for the Family Guy helmer, however. In a recent interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub for the series, he was able to definitively say that his Naked Gun reboot is actively in development with Akiva Schaffer penning the script. Additionally, he told fans to keep hope alive for more of The Orville, revealing that the show was not yet dead after Season 3's release on Hulu in 2022.​​​​​​

Ted is now streaming in its entirety on Peacock. Check out our exclusive clip from the finale below:

