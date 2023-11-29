The Big Picture A brand-new trailer for the Ted series on Peacock reveals Ted's younger years before he and John navigate adulthood together.

The series will explore Ted's first day of school, high school tropes, and his dynamic with John in a raucous and entertaining way.

While Seth MacFarlane will reprise his role as Ted, the rest of the cast will be different, focusing on John's adolescent life with the foul-mouthed bear.

A brand-new trailer for Ted is inviting audiences to join the titular foul-mouthed teddy bear and his best friend for what’s sure to be a wildly entertaining and seriously traumatic year of high school. Arriving to Peacock on January 11, 2024, fans of the original film series of the same name will finally have the chance to learn more about Ted’s younger years before he and John take on the adult world together. Featuring the voice of Seth MacFarlane as the crass bear and Max Burkholder (Parenthood) as a younger version of Mark Wahlberg’s John Bennett from the original films, the seven-episode “event series” will be no more PG than the movies that made the best pals popular in the first place.

Turning the clock back to 1993, the trailer opens on a sentimental moment between bear and boy with the duo sharing a bunk bed and chatting about the first day of school. The tender feelings are immediately axed after John’s thick New England accent brings Ted down to reality. While he stands by his effectiveness as the home’s protector, the Bennett family forces Ted to go to school with John, where he’ll hopefully learn how to become a productive member of society and a better influence on his bestie. From bullies to first girlfriends, the series will take all the high school tropes you can think of and toss the raucous dynamic between Ted and John into the center of it.

Who Else Is in the 'Ted' Series?

Also starring in the NBC Universal series are Alanna Ubach (Fool’s Paradise) as John’s mother, Susan, Scott Grimes (The Orville) as John’s father, Matty, and Giorgia Whigham (13 Reasons Why) as John’s cousin, Blaire. While we know that Ted is near and dear to John’s heart and his most trusted companion, the series will build an extra level of chaotic comedy with Ted’s relationship with the rest of the Bennett household.

Will Mark Wahlberg Be in 'Ted'?

While MacFarlane’s boisterous teddy bear will be the same, the rest of the show’s cast will be completely different from what audiences have seen in Ted and Ted 2. Being that it’s a prequel series, there will likely be no signs of Wahlberg, who appeared in the movies as a grown-up John Bennett. The story will instead cast a light on John’s adolescent life with Ted before the pair face the trials and tribulations of adulthood which we saw them tackle in the two films. Although the original movie was a box office hit, the sophomore installment didn’t quite make the same impact on audiences. Even without a third film in the works, the studio and creative team knew that there were more laughs to be had and more stories to be told, with Peacock jumping on the idea of a series in 2021.

You can check out the official trailer for Ted below and read more about everything we know about the upcoming project in our handy guide. All seven episodes of Ted arrive on Peacock on January 11. And, if you haven’t yet seen the films, Ted is streaming on Peacock with Ted 2 available on Netflix.

