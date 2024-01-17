The Big Picture Seth MacFarlane's shows had a significant impact on adult animated programming, but their longevity was diminished due to inconsistent characterization.

MacFarlane's strength lies in developing interpersonal relationships and examining ridiculous premises in reality, as seen in Ted.

Ted is different from MacFarlane's other projects, with a focus on the relationship between John and Ted, backed by MacFarlane's genuine sense of heart.

As odd as it may seem to admit, Seth MacFarlane may be one of the most influential forces in 21st-century comedy. With their emphasis on cutaway gags, frequent popular culture references, intentional lack of narrative consistency, and aptitude for evoking controversy, MacFarlane’s shows Family Guy, American Dad!, and The Cleveland Show had an outsized impact on the development of animated programming intended for adult audiences. While the anarchic comedy MacFarlane epitomized has temporarily succeeded in making entertaining shows, their frequent disregard for consistent characterization has significantly diminished their longevity. While his humor is often more influential than it is endearing, MacFarlane proved with his 2012 directorial debut, Ted that he could succeed when telling focused stories.

‘Ted’ Is Different From Other Seth MacFarlane Projects

Ted follows the relationship between the adult man John Bennett (Mark Wahlberg) and his childhood plush bear Ted which is voiced by MacFarlane, who are both forced to reckon with the fact that they’re middle-aged and unsuccessful. It was John’s childhood wish for his toy to come to life; while he earned a best friend who stuck with him throughout his adolescent years, Ted has become a distraction in John’s adulthood. While the notion of a talking, swearing, R-rated teddy bear is inherently comedic, the relationship between John and Ted gives the film a strong narrative arc. Both John and Ted are forced to recognize that they have never really matured, and will have to be proactive if they want to do anything for the rest of their lives.

Although he’s often more interested in shoehorning in popular culture references and lampooning celebrities, MacFarlane is at his best when he’s developing interpersonal relationships. Family Guy succeeded in its early seasons because the gags and cutaways were secondary to the dynamic between Stewie, Brian, Meg, Chris, Peter, and Lois. While the stories may have only been haphazard collections of loosely connected sketches, each Family Guy adventure shed insight into why the Griffins succeeded as a family unit. Similarly, Ted draws from that spirit through MacFarlane’s genuine, albeit cheeky, sense of heart. His greatest strength as a storyteller is his ability to take a ridiculous premise and examine what it would look like in reality.

Randomness is essential to MacFarlane’s anarchic style of comedy, and Ted is no less preposterous in its premise than anything in the best episodes of Family Guy. Beyond the inherently fantastical concept, the film only attempts to explain Ted’s context within the real world when it's relevant to a joke. The internal logic may be flawed, but Ted shows the challenges that lifelong friends face when they begin to change priorities. As much as he enjoys spending time partying and hanging out with Ted, John realizes that his current trajectory prevents him from having the relationship and family life that he's always wanted. Ted’s unwillingness to take this step of maturation is what generates the conflict in the film.

The Gags Serve 'Ted's Narrative

Callbacks are intrinsic to MacFarlane’s sensibilities as an artist, and Ted is just as jam-packed with references to films, music, and products from the 1980s as Family Guy. The difference between the two is that the pop culture references in Ted serve a pivotal role in testing the relationship between the two characters. While a scene featuring Sam J. Jones of Flash Gordon fame allows MacFarlane to insert more than a few nostalgic references to the 1980 science fiction camp classic, the opportunity to meet the minor celebrity serves as a critical inflection point in John’s relationship with Ted. It’s the perfect representation of John’s struggle to differentiate his childhood fantasies from the responsibilities of adulthood; Wahlberg gives an impressively nuanced performance, despite spending the majority of the film arguing with a CGI bear.

While MacFarlane’s animosity towards political correctness has affected the legacy of Family Guy, the immaturity of Ted’s humor is reflective of its characters’ arrested development. While both John and Ted frequently make crass jokes, the film is keen to note how out-of-touch they are with any semblance of reality. John and Ted have avoided any real consequences of their behavior, but their lifestyle doesn’t allow them to make any real advancements; they both realize they’ll be stuck having the same arguments and discussions for the rest of their lives if nothing else changes. This signified that MacFarlane was more self-aware than some of his other projects may have suggested; while John and Teds’ conversations are quite humorous, MacFarlane is not lionizing the negative impact that they have on everyone that surrounds them.

While it's the relationship between Ted and John that is most critical to the film’s success, MacFarlane showed his ability to create memorable supporting characters with the film’s terrific ensemble. The romantic subplot between John and his girlfriend Lori Collins (Mila Kunis) is quite charming; the attention paid to Lori’s feelings signified that MacFarlane had improved in his ability to write female characters after Family Guy. Additionally, Giovanni Ribisi’s performance as the deranged creep Donny, an adult man obsessed with Ted, adds a surprising amount of tension to the final act.

‘Ted’ Is an Outlier Within MacFarlane’s Films

The success of Ted signified that MacFarlane had leveled up in his capacity as a storyteller; he seemed to set himself up for a successful career directing hit movies and rebooting beloved properties like The Flintstones. Unfortunately, MacFarlane’s post-Ted films indicated that he wasn’t suited for narrative features, as they featured the same chaotic humor that had defined his work on television. 2014’s A Million Ways To Die In The West was a notable failure, as the loose collection of jokes MacFarlene made at the expense of Western cinema was no substitute for legitimately insightful satire.

While the first film was surprising in its emotional integrity, Ted 2 made several quintessential sequel mistakes that stretched the narrative too thinly. While great comedy sequels are few and far between, Ted 2 made the error of focusing too heavily on cameos, sight gags, and gross-out jokes without any emphasis on the development of John and Teds’ relationship. MacFarlane is undoubtedly a talented artist who has shaped the development of modern comedy; however, Ted remains the only work in his career thus far that has signified he’s capable of creating continuity between his jokes.

