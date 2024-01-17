Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Ted TV series.

In the 2000s, Seth MacFarlane was on top of the comedy world thanks to hit FOX animated shows like American Dad, The Cleveland Show, and, of course, Family Guy. He was the king of cartoon raunch, so, with that conquered, he decided to expand his sense of humor to a feature film. The result, which McFarlane wrote, directed, and produced, was a hilarious movie called Ted, starring Mark Wahlberg as John Bennett, an unmotivated pothead living with the bad influence teddy bear that came to life when John was a child. MacFarlane voiced the titular Ted, a foul-mouthed stuffed animal so memorable that there was a Ted 2 in 2015. For almost ten years after, Ted sat lifeless, but he came back to life recently as a Seth MacFarlane-created seven-episode series on Peacock, again called Ted. It could've been a cash grab for decade-old nostalgia, but the series, which sees Ted in 1993 during John's teenage years (now played by Max Burkholder), is so much more than what the movies were. It focuses on the entire Bennett family, and despite Ted being in top comedic form, it's the human characters who steal the show, including one in particular.

Ted and John's Relationship Is Funnier Than Ever in the 'Ted' Series

Ted works first and foremost because it's not simply something Seth MacFarlane had to talk a studio into. As he told The Hollywood Reporter, it was actually Universal who came to him wanting to do a Ted series. He said, "They stayed true to their word and did not compromise the quality." The execs didn't want to tone down Ted's raunchiness either. MacFarlane said, "To their credit, on both the Universal and Peacock side, they stayed with it. They said, 'We know what we bought, and we’re going to embrace it.'"

Ted became a twisted labor of love from everyone involved rather than a shadow of past glory. The highlight of that was nailing who would play the teenage version of John Bennett. He's played by an alpha male-looking, jacked Mark Wahlberg in the films. The series doesn't try to give us the same guy as a kid, but instead shows what he grew from. Here, John is played by Max Burkholder, who worked on MacFarlane's underrated series The Orville for an episode. His creator described him as a beta male version of Wahlberg's character.

Yes, there are several scenes of John and Ted getting high, but we also see how close they are. They might tease, but neither are embarrassed by the other, even when Ted has to go to school. Ted is John's potty-mouthed cheerleader. Just because they're foul doesn't mean they can't also be caring, such as when John and Ted trick a bully into thinking they are his long-lost father, but when the prank breaks the kid, they feel horrible, and more so, decide to cheer the kid on to be a better person. Ted can be incredibly sweet, but without being sappy.

The 'Ted' TV Series Plays Like a Twisted Sitcom

The focal point of Ted might be John and Ted, but it's not just about them. A seven-episode series would get repetitive very quickly if it was just the two of them smoking pot and cracking jokes every minute. The reason why the Peacock series is so great is because it expands Ted's world. We get to see his entire family and learn why John was so messed up and how a toy bear helped him get through it.

Ted plays out almost like a family sitcom, even with the Family Guy-like music cues. The Bennett family is no wholesome sitcom stereotype though. Their level of dysfunction would make even the Bundys of Married... with Children blush. Patriarch Matty (The Orville's Scott Grimes) is a loud man with the most offensive opinions. He is a racist, a homophobe, and a misogynist who only thinks about himself, but he is redeemable because we are shown the good man beneath the insecurities struggling to get out.

Matty butts heads often with his college-aged niece, Blaire, played by Giorgia Whigham, the emotional core of Ted as the only sane family member. She comes from a broken home and now lives with her aunt and uncle in their attic. Blaire sees John and Ted for who they are and accepts them, but what she will never accept is how offensive and cruel her uncle can be. She calls him out on his shit. Ted's sixth episode is its most uncomfortable, with Matty losing his mind when he finds out that Blaire is in a relationship with another woman. It involves an interesting side plot (you'll never look at a toy truck the same way again), but as any good sitcom needs, it has a lesson learned that brings the family back together. Ted, like any family sitcom that gets its influence from the 1990s, knows you can't end an episode without everyone hugging it out in some way.

John's Mom Susan Is the Best Part of 'Ted'

He might be a talking bear, but Ted is often not the plot's focus. Instead, he's the background comedic relief, while other characters are allowed to be front and center. In a way, he's not even the main star of his own show. He is the connecting glue between all these wild people. That's refreshing because a talking bear gimmick can only go so far if the human characters are boring.

The star of Ted, who steals every scene — even if it's with a CGI stuffed toy — is John's mother, Susan (Alanna Ubach). In the beginning scenes of the first Ted movie, we briefly meet a young John's parents, with Family Guy's Alex Borstein playing his mother. She seems normal enough, but in the Peacock series her character is one of the funniest in recent memory, and not for being wild and crude, but for her restraint. Susan won't even curse, no matter how much John and Ted try to get her to during a bet. She sticks up for her husband, believing in him no matter how awful he is. It's not because Susan is weak or too stupid to notice things. We can see the pain in her eyes, and with how strained her accent is, it feels like she could snap at every sentence that she utters. Susan is aware of everything going on around her, but she's not angry like Matty. She sticks up for herself, demanding that her husband apologize for his insults, and accepts Blaire for who she is, even if she doesn't understand it all. One heartwarming episode finds her becoming a substitute teacher, and she's really good at it, but she decides to not keep at it because she finds her purpose in being there for the family who needs her, even if it involves putting ointment on Matty's butt after an ostrich bites him.

Alanna Ubach is one of our most underrated actresses, a chameleon who disappears into her parts thanks to roles in series such as Euphoria and Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce. In Ted, she is given the best lines, with a standout in the fifth episode centered around Halloween. When Ted is out and John is all alone at home, his mother tries to cheer him up by excitedly telling him she hid a Heath bar in the house, as if he was a five-year-old who would find this game fun. When John asks for a hint, without hesitation, Susan's resolve breaks. Her face contorts into one of making-you-cry-until-you-laugh pain before she says, "I can't do this. It's in the hamper. I'll go get it." That moment tops any of the dozens of dick and pot jokes. By being so tightly wound in a household of people with no filter, Susan becomes the center of attention.

In a ScreenRant interview, Ubach spoke about how Susan finds joy in everything, saying, "She is on the Good Ship Lollipop. That is her job, while her husband has these rage blackouts." Susan is the joy of watching Ted in what could have just been a lazy episodic repeat of the past. Meanwhile, Seth MacFarlane told The Wrap that if Season 1 of Ted did well, if it showed that there was an appetite for more, then perhaps we'd get a Season 2. With the news that Ted was Peacock's most-watched show ever over three days, it's safe to say there is an appetite, but it's not just for Ted. How about a spinoff simply called Susan?

Season 1 of Ted is streaming now on Peacock.

